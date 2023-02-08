Young Fathers on Fungi, a fourth album and fun in Ireland 

Of all the gigs they’ve played in Ireland, Young Fathers have particularly nice memories of their trip to Dingle in 2014. “The Other Voices festival was just incredible, just how warm people were, recalls Alloysious Massaquoi, one of the Scottish trio.

Inevitably, mention of the Kerry town jolts a memory of its famous former resident. “Was it Fun-guy? Fungi, that's it, that was amazing.” Through other appearances at events such as Electric Picnic and Trabolgan’s It Takes A Village, Young Fathers have established a reputation as an electrifying live act, and have just released their fourth album. Heavy Heavy.

The three-piece, completed by Graham Hastings and Kayus Bankole, met at a teenage hip-hop night in Edinburgh, released a couple of mixtapes in 2012, and came to many people's attention when they won the Mercury Prize for debut album Dead in 2014.

Heavy Heavy is their first album in five years, during which time Hastings became, yes, an actual young father. How did Massaquoi spend that period? “I’m just spending time with family, being a better son, brother, uncle, you know, etc. Working on all the personal relationships that I have, I think that's what keeps me grounded, keeps me whole.”

Did he miss the band, with the extended, pandemic-enforced break? “It's funny, I have a love/hate relationship with music. Sometimes I'm really into it and other times it's like 'urgh, this does my nut in'.

“When you get back in and you get on a roll, then you think, ‘Oh, shit, I missed this, I missed this feeling or creating this and being able to do something that that no one else can do apart from us three in this way that we do it.’ You don't realise you miss it till you're there, till you see the person or when you're in that moment.”

That Mercury win isn’t something they think about, says Massaquoi, who emigrated from Liberia at the age of four amid civil war. “You don't go in, doing what you do, because you want to win awards,” he says, admitting that maybe it helps family and friends come around to the fact that he makes music for a living. “It helps them believe in what you're doing even more.”

Young Fathers are an incredible live act. (Picture: Valery Hache/AFP/Getty)

On Geronimo, the first single off Heavy Heavy and released last summer, Young Fathers sing of being “on the verge of something divine”.

Are they reassessing their place, aiming for a bigger slice of the pie? “We've always been been an ambitious band. Whatever it may be, you just want it to be better than what it was before. Everything that comes with it — the new experiences — but you still want to grow,” says Massaquoi.

It’s not awards they chase, but rather creativity. “We've been in it for the long run, and it is never something that was going to be an overnight success based on the kind of music that you choose to make. So we're always in it for the long run, and you just want it to be better each time, you want things to become easier or doors to open or have a wider audience and more people listening to it. You just want more. I don't think that that will ever stop as a creative person. We all have an insatiable appetite for more, but you want it done in an organic way.”

At ten songs and just tipping over 30 minutes — the longest track is 3.34 minutes long — Heavy Heavy doesn’t hang around. While there’s politics, power, and personality behind the lyrics, there’s also an undeniable groove, and on Ululation, a sumptuous collage of sounds and cries that sounds like the most glorious three minutes of music you’ll hear all year. Were there overarching themes they wanted to tackle for their fourth album?

“I think maybe individually, we might have some stuff that's been on our mind, something that's been pestering us for a while, that maybe you want to get out in that way. But it's never like, 'Oh, we're going to talk about this, let's record this,' it never really works out. It needs to feel organic. And it needs to be a level of spontaneity that we always try to bring in that recording process.”

In terms of writing, they’re synced up, having been making music together for nearly two decades. And in the studio, everything gets recorded. “When people are shouting, humming, drumming, doing little stuff hitting stuff, it all gets recorded. And there's something that you can develop. Those parameters help bring out more of the spontaneity because you're just reacting to the stuff.

“And some of the best things is when you're reacting in that space, and have the freedom to do whatever it is, say whatever it is. And hopefully something great comes from that. That's the premise that we go on.”