10 gig highlights for February: Florence & the Machine, Sultans of Ping, and more... 

Titus Andronicus

Thursday February 2, 8pm; An Spailpín Fánach, Cork

The Leeside stop of a short-notice Irish excursion for US rock's underdog heroes takes them upstairs in the South Main Street trad outpost, with Limerick band Cruiser supporting throughout the tour.

Tickets available on Eventbrite.

Carly Rae Jepsen

Saturday February 4 and Sunday February 5; Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Beloved of pop fans and the internet in equal measure, the Canadian phenom behind all-conquering hits like 'Call Me Maybe' performs for the weekend at the Olympia, including tunes from 2019 long-player 'Dedicated', leaning in a '70s pop direction - but will her Dublin fans give her a sword?

Sold out.

Florence and the Machine

Wednesday February 8, 6.30pm; 3Arena, Dublin

A rescheduled date for the 2000s alt-pop queen for a visit to the Dublin arena, in what ought to be a celebratory experience for fans.

Sold out.

Lloyd John

Thursday February 9, 7pm; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

Alternative-pop wunderkind has powered out of the rural mid-west with a bag of choruses, and found his way to a number of sellout headliners in Limerick and Cork - the latter of which is the base of his first national headlining tour.

cyprusavenue.ie

The Sultans of Ping

Friday February 10 & Saturday February 11, 8pm; Cork Opera House

To mark the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album 'Casual Sex in the Cineplex', Leeside punk heroes hit the stage of the city's prestige venue for a two-night stand; The Love Buzz and First Class & Coach open on Friday, with Pretty Happy and A Cow in the Water opening on the Saturday.

Remaining tickets on Ticketmaster.

Clannad

Saturday February 18, 6.30pm; 3Arena, Dublin

Rescheduled following the death of founder member and Brennan family uncle Noel Duggan, Donegal-originating folk outfit Clannad's upcoming 3Arena excursion is billed as their 'Farewell Dublin show', as they begin to draw the curtains on a 50-year career.

3arena.ie

Lifts

Saturday February 18, 8pm; Whelan's, Dublin

Dublin art-rockers Lifts made a definite impression on your writer on a recent Cork excursion, mixing earnest, modern alt-rock with pensive, cathartic strings via a pair of live violinists - get in on the ground floor with this crowd.

whelanslive.com

The Drifters

Sunday February 19, 8pm; Cork Opera House

Original Drifters singer Rick Sheppard leads the group's current incarnation through 1960s soul hits like 'Under the Boardwalk' and 'Save the Last Dance for Me'.

corkoperahouse.ie

Lisa O'Neill

Thursday February 23, 8pm; Whelan's, Dublin

Cavan singer and songwriter launches new album 'All This is Chance', her first for UK indie institution Rough Trade.

Sold out.

Marie Keane

Sunday February 26, 8pm; Workman's Club, Dublin

Singer and songwriter mixes folk, blues and soul with themes ranging from love and heartbreak to environmental protection - here, she launches second studio LP 'MNÁ', exploring the feminine, with all that entails.