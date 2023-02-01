10 books for February: Salman Rushdie, Amy Cronin, Dr Harry Barry, and more...  

Twisted Truth by Amy Cronin (February 1): Violent and seemingly random murders are terrorising Cork city and county. The crimes have one thing in common – they are being filmed by one of the killers. This second novel from Cork author Cronin is a dramatic continuation of the story in her debut, Chilling Lies.

Clara & Olivia by Lucy Ashe (February 2): A thriller written by a former ballerina, this historical psychological thriller explores the closed world of the ballet, and the darkness at its heart.

Dr Harry Barry. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The Power of Connection: Change your relationships, transform your life by Dr Harry Barry (February 2): Dr Harry Barry draws on his decades of experience as a doctor to show readers how to improve our emotional connections and transform our mental wellbeing.

A Woman in Defence: A Soldier's Story of the Enemy Within the Irish Army by Karina Molloy (February 2): Hear from a pioneering soldier from Donegal who forged her way in a man's world, and who continues today on a mission to make the Irish Defence Forces a safe and equitable place for women.

Brutes by Dizz Tate (February 2): An intense literary debut set amongst the theme parks and swamps of Florida, Brites centres on a gang of 13-year-old girls obsessed with an older girl, the local preacher's daughter, Sammy.

Victory City by Salman Rushdie (February 5): This latest offering from Booker Prize winner Rushdie is a saga of love, adventure, and myth that spans 250 years, sparked by a young girl’s divine encounter that changes the course of history. Unfortunately, since writing the book, in October 2022 Rushdie was attacked in the US, and has lost sight in one eye and the use of one hand.

The Home Scar by Kathleen McMahon (February 9): Half-siblings Cassie and Christo live on opposite sides of the world but a dramatic storm in Galway hits the headlines and they revisit a glorious childhood summer, the last before their mother died.

Maame by Jessica George (February 16): Touted as 'the most powerful debut of 2023’, Maame is the deeply moving story of Maddie's quest to find her true voice and become the kind of woman she wants to be.

The Chase - Ava Glass

The Chase by Ava Glass (February 16): From a debut novelist who spent over a decade working at MI5 and MI6, this female-led spy novel follows a young female agent who has 12 hours to smuggle a Russian asset across London. The thriller is described as James Bond for the 21st century.

Must Love Books by Shauna Robinson (February 16): An insightful and hugely relatable story of being young in the world of books and publishing. This follows Nora, an overworked, underpaid editorial assistant who spirals and starts freelancing for a rival publisher.