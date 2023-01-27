Film review: Unwelcome is a horror that isn’t remotely scary, with a plot full of clichés 

Those offended by Oirish stereotypes will find much to be exercised about here, although there’s no point in taking it personally: every character, whether Irish or English, or mythical creature, is a crudely drawn caricature.
Film review: Unwelcome is a horror that isn’t remotely scary, with a plot full of clichés 

Unwelcome is an upcoming folk horror film directed by Jon Wright, co-written by Wright and Mark Stay. 

Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 17:00
Declan Burke

★★☆☆☆

Unwelcome

(18s) opens with the newly pregnant Maya (Hannah John-Kamen) and Jamie (Douglas Booth) fleeing London after a violent home invasion, and arriving in rural Ireland to inherit a house left to Jamie by his recently deceased aunt.

Set on the edge of an ominously dark forest, the house seems rundown but idyllic, although their neighbour Maeve (Niamh Cusack) rather spoils the mood by insisting that Maya continues the tradition of leaving out raw meat every evening to satiate the ‘little people’, or fear dearg, who inhabit the forest. 

Naturally, Maya and Jamie are sceptical, and not least because they have enough to worry about in wrangling the family of cowboy contractors, led by ‘Daddy’ Whelan (Colm Meaney), they’ve employed to fix up the house.

Hannah John-Kamen's effervescent performance is sucked down into the plot’s quagmire of clichés and non-sequiturs
Hannah John-Kamen's effervescent performance is sucked down into the plot’s quagmire of clichés and non-sequiturs

Those offended by Oirish stereotypes will find much to be exercised about here, although there’s no point in taking it personally: every character, whether Irish or English, or mythical creature, is a crudely drawn caricature.

Hannah John-Kamen is the exception to the rule, but by the end even her effervescent performance is sucked down into the plot’s quagmire of clichés and non-sequiturs.

(cinema release)

More in this section

Film Review: Pamela: A Love Story reveals Anderson's inner steel Film Review: Pamela: A Love Story reveals Anderson's inner steel
Irish art and culture through a European lens Irish art and culture through a European lens
Succession's fourth season to start in March — here's everything you need to know Succession's fourth season to start in March — here's everything you need to know
#UnwindFilmsfilm reviewmoviesmovie review
<p>(From left) Burt Fabelman (Paul Dano), younger Sammy Fabelman (Mateo Zoryan Francis-DeFord) and Mitzi Fabelman (Michelle Williams) in The Fabelmans, co-written and directed by Steven Spielberg. </p>

Film Review: The Fabelmans could have descended into self-hagiography, but Spielberg nowhere gilds the lily

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.233 s