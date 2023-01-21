Radio Highlights: The Banshees of Inisherin on Arena; The Murder Capital chat new album 

SATURDAY

The Kate Brennan-Harding Music Show

RTÉ 2XM, 10am

Finishing his present run of cover for the Irish music champion, your writer oversees an overview of the current Cork scene.

DJ for a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Siblings Aoife, Daire, and Oisín take over the airwaves for 30 minutes of their favourite music. If you have a child aged from five to 12 who’d like to be a DJ, email junior@rte.ie

Opera Night

Lyric FM, 7pm

The Metropolitan Opera New York presents Donizetti’s L’elisir d’amore, starring some of today’s most celebrated bel canto singers as the fearless landowner and the hapless peasant in search of love.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Unearthing Slow Airs: Tracing the roots of four slow airs from across Ireland to uncover how they have developed both culturally and musically, from their origin to now.

An Stát Úr Nua

R na G, 7pm

A look at the State’s history focuses on the diaspora, thought to be 10 times the population of the island of Ireland, and how it contributed to our international standing.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Part one of the weeknight arts magazine’s special from Tradfest in Dublin — performances and interviews with Dervish, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh (Altan), Louise Mulcahy, Dani Larkin, and more. Continues Wednesday.

Ceol Binn ó na Béanna

R na G, 7pm

Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha presents the best of the Irish musical tradition, every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evening.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

James and Cathal from post-punk wunderkinder The Murder Capital chat to Dan Hegarty about their new album, Gigi’s Recovery.

TUESDAY

The Full Score

Lyric FM, 1pm

Mandolin revivalist Avi Avital joins the Thuringia Philharmonic Gotha-Eisenach for a concert that includes works by JS Bach, Antonio Vivaldi, D Bruce, Sulkhan Tsindzadze, and Avi Avital.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

An Oscar-nomination special, including a special panel of contributors to discuss how the Irish have done, in films such as The Banshees of Inisherin and An Cailín Ciúin.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Celebrated post-rock outfit Meltybrains? perform in a newly-recorded Studio 8 session, airing new material ahead of the release of new album You, and speak with Dan Hegarty about its recording.

WEDNESDAY

Unheard

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

Ola Majekodunmi serves up a mix of new Irish music and discussion from Black and Gaelach artists.

THURSDAY

Let’s Dive In

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

What happens when you get sucked into a black hole? Alan Foster joins Phil and Julie from Antarctica to explain what might happen if you fell into the gravitational pull of a dying star.

An Braon Gaelach

R na G, 8pm

Kerry musician Nicole Ní Dhubhshláine took over as the presenter at the start of the year, presiding over a mix of traditional music from masters and innovators alike.

FRIDAY

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

Paul Herriott brings us tonight’s concert live from the National Concert Hall as soprano Danielle de Niese joins the National Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Jamie Martin for Poulenc’s La voix humaine.