Baftas 2023: Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal and Daryl McCormack among Irish stars shortlisted 

There were plenty of Irish names read out among the shortlist of nominees for the 2023 Bafta Awards with The Banshees of Inisherin the second-most nominated film overall.
The Irish language film The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin) also received two nominations.
First-time nominees were a big feature this year with Paul Mescal and Colin Farrell among those to receive their first Bafta Film nomination. Other Irish stars shortlisted include Kerry Condon who was shortlisted for her role as supporting actress in The Banshees of Inisherin while Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan were also shortlisted under the best supporting actor category for the film.
Normal People star and Maynooth man Paul Mescal has also been shortlisted as best leading actor for his role in Aftersun, alongside Tipperay's Daryl McCormack for his role in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.
Alongside this year’s EE Rising Star nominee Daryl McCormack, four former EE Rising Stars are nominated: Carey Mulligan (2010); Eddie Redmayne (2012); Barry Keoghan (2019) and Micheal Ward (2020).
See the full list below...
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Aftersun
Blue Jean
Electric Malady
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Rebellion
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet Girl
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Decision To Leave
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
The Woman King
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale
Ana de Armas in Blonde
Cate Blanchett in Tár
Viola Davis in The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler in Till
Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Austin Butler in Elvis
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal in Aftersun
Bill Nighy in Living
Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau in The Whale
Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan in She Said
Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward in Empire of Light