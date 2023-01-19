Baftas 2023: Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal and Daryl McCormack among Irish stars shortlisted 

The Banshees of Inisherin is the second-most nominated film overall with ten nominations
The Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan were among those shortlisted. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 12:45
Maeve Lee

There were plenty of Irish names read out among the shortlist of nominees for the 2023 Bafta Awards with The Banshees of Inisherin the second-most nominated film overall.

The Irish language film The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin) also received two nominations. 

First-time nominees were a big feature this year with Paul Mescal and Colin Farrell among those to receive their first Bafta Film nomination. Other Irish stars shortlisted include Kerry Condon who was shortlisted for her role as supporting actress in The Banshees of Inisherin while Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan were also shortlisted under the best supporting actor category for the film.

Normal People star and Maynooth man Paul Mescal has also been shortlisted as best leading actor for his role in Aftersun, alongside Tipperay's Daryl McCormack for his role in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

Alongside this year’s EE Rising Star nominee Daryl McCormack, four former EE Rising Stars are nominated: Carey Mulligan (2010); Eddie Redmayne (2012); Barry Keoghan (2019) and Micheal Ward (2020).

See the full list below...

BEST FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front 

The Banshees of Inisherin 

Elvis 

Everything Everywhere All At Once 

Tár

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 

Aftersun 

The Banshees of Inisherin 

Brian And Charles 

Empire of Light 

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande 

Living 

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical 

See How They Run 

The Swimmers 

The Wonder

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER 

Aftersun 

Blue Jean

Electric Malady 

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande 

Rebellion 

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE 

All Quiet on the Western Front 

Argentina, 1985 

Corsage 

Decision To Leave 

The Quiet Girl

DOCUMENTARY 

All That Breathes 

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed 

Fire of Love 

Moonage Daydream 

Navalny 

DIRECTOR

All Quiet on the Western Front 

The Banshees of Inisherin 

Decision To Leave 

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

The Woman King

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY 

The Banshees of Inisherin 

Everything Everywhere All At Once 

The Fabelmans 

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY 

All Quiet on the Western Front 

Living 

The Quiet Girl

She Said 

The Whale 

LEADING ACTRESS 

Ana de Armas in Blonde 

Cate Blanchett in Tár 

Viola Davis in The Woman King 

Danielle Deadwyler in Till 

Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande 

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once 

LEADING ACTOR 

Austin Butler in Elvis 

Brendan Fraser in The Whale 

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin 

Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande 

Paul Mescal in Aftersun 

Bill Nighy in Living 

SUPPORTING ACTRESS 

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 

Hong Chau in The Whale 

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin 

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once 

Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness 

Carey Mulligan in She Said 

SUPPORTING ACTOR 

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin 

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin 

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once 

Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse 

Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front 

Micheal Ward in Empire of Light

Film review: An Cailín Ciúin is equal parts heart-breaking and uplifting

<p>Thomas Hynes of Operation Transformation. </p>

Execution Time: 0.249 s