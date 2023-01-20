Film review: It’s all good, blood-drenched fun in Let the Wrong One In

★★★☆☆
Let the Wrong One In (16s) stars Karl Rice as Matt, an average Dublin lad whose life is upended when he realises that his brother Deco (Eoin Duffy) is a vampire. Luckily for Matt, the vampire-hunter Henry (Anthony Head) comes riding to the rescue, determined to wipe out the army of bloodsuckers, led by his ex-fiancée Sheila (Mary Murray), plaguing Dublin’s inner city.
Written and directed by Conor McMahon ( Dead Meat, Stitches), Let the Wrong One In is a comedy-horror that nails its colours to the mast with a Hammer Horror-style intro in which Sheila, out on the lash in Transylvania on her hen night, goes looking for a little extra-curricular romance and ends up biting off more than she can chew, so to speak.
McMahon has fun with the classic vampire tropes — Deco is a drug addict, so Matt simply assumes his ghastly pallor and terror of daylight are the typical junkie symptoms — and there’s the added bonus of Anthony Head reprising his role as vampire-hunter mentor from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, while the idea that Dublin’s taxi drivers are a kind of anti-vampire community watch is a nice touch.
The ensemble cast leans into the grotesque exaggerations — Hilda Fay, playing Matt and Deco’s Ma, has a couple of very funny cameos — and while the script is a touch inconsistent in parts (vampires who are invisible in mirrors show up in video calls, for example), it’s all good, blood-drenched fun.
In cinemas January 20.