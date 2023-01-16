The Last Of Us FAQ: Where can I watch it? Is it really that good?

What is The Last Of Us about?

The world has been hit by a fungus-induced pandemic that turns victims into vicious zombies. Millions have died, and many of those who survived seem to be under the rule of paranoid and fascistic regimes in the cities.

Set in the US, most of the focus is on the struggles of veteran survivor Joel, and a teenage girl, Ellie, he has taken under his wing.

The Last Of Us comes with a lot of hype… is it really that good?

Don’t be put off by the word ‘zombie’, or the fact that the series is based on a video game. This is quality TV, and already has potential to be the best show of the year. A really good cast and a top-knotch script are backed by a big cinematic production. Apparently, each episode of the Canadian-shot drama has cost northwards of $10m to make.

We seem to have been waiting a long time for a must-see show to take the baton from the likes of Game of Thrones or Line Of Duty. Gather around the water-coolers —it’’s here at last.

Where have I seen that cast before?

Pedro Pascal as lead character Joel: A Chilean-American actor who met a horrible end as Oberyn ‘Red Viper’ Martell in Game of Thrones. He also played Javier Peña in Narcos, and provides the voice for the Mandalorian in the Disney+ series.

Bella Ramsey in Game of Thrones.

Bella Ramsey as teenager Ellie: Another former Game of Thrones star, the Nottingham actress made a grand entrance as Lyanna Mormont, the fiery young noblewoman who bravely pledged her allegiance to the Starks. She is superb in this series, and looks set to become a huge star.

Anna Torv as Joel’s partner Tess: Remember serial killer series Mindhunter on Netflix? She was Wendy, the academic expert psychologist. The Australian actress also won awards for her role in sci-fi series Fringe.

Australian actors Anna Torv and Murray Bartlett feature in the cast of The Last Of Us.

Murray Bartlett as survivalist Frank: Jennifer Coolidge may have been getting all the recent plaudits for The White Lotus, but the Sydney actor’s hotel manager was the standout character in the first season. He pops up here in episode three for a detour from the main plot. Bartlett can also be seen at the moment in Disney+ show, Welcome to Chippendales.

Who made The Last Of Us?

From the HBO stable, the main movers behind the show are Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, the man who also gave us the sublime Chernobyl series.

Where can I watch it?

The Last Of Us debuts on Sky Atlantic at 9pm on Monday, January 16. Episode one is already available on Sky Now, the online service with subscriptions from about €12 per month.

The Last of Us.

How many episodes?

Nine episodes, and they’ll arrive weekly, rather than dropping as a full series. Beware, the opening 79-minute episode may feel a bit slow at first. It's well worth staying with.

You mentioned zombies… is it scary?

It’s certainly not a schlock-fest, and mostly leans towards knife-edge tension, rather than outright horror. But when it does hit, it hits hard, with a few truly gross moments that may linger long after the credits roll. Don’t scare young children, or the servants.