Golden Globes 2023 FAQ: How to watch, who is hosting, and all the Irish nominations

For those in the world of film and TV, the Golden Globe Awards is an important date in the calendar, marking the start of awards season. As the ceremony returns for its 80th year on Tuesday, there are plenty of Irish names among nominees. So, here is everything you need to know about the Golden Globes 2023 and how you can tune in.

What are the Golden Globes?

In its 80th year, the Golden Globe Awards say they honour the best in both film and TV.

Taking place in January, it is the first big awards ceremony of the year. It is regarded as an indicator of how the Oscars will fare, with the Golden Globes always taking place before the Academy Awards. Those that bag themselves a golden gong often also find themselves winning big at the Oscars, which will be held on March 12.

Ricky Gervais hosting the Golden Globes in 2020. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

How does it work?

In December, the nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globes were announced with a total of five nominees for each of the 27 categories.

The HFPA is made up of qualified journalists who work for a foreign publication in the US. After controversy surrounding the HFPA in 2021, some changes were made including the admission of new voters in an effort to diversify its membership.

This year, the nominees were voted by 96 HFPA members and, for the first time, 103 international voters who were recruited from “international industry organisations, well-known foreign film festivals and journalism professionals”.

When does it take place?

This year the Golden Globes will take place on Tuesday, January 10, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Who’s hosting?

The awards ceremony will be hosted by American comedian, Jerrod Carmichael. Last year, the stand-up, actor, writer, and filmmaker won an Emmy for his HBO comedy special, Rothaniel, which saw the 35-year-old publicly come out as gay in front of a live audience.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has previously hosted the event (in 2020, 2012, 2016, 2011 and 2010) and is well-known for his iconic Golden Globes monologues, loaded with insults at attendees.

How can I watch it in Ireland?

In the US, the awards will air on NBC after a one-year hiatus and will also be available on the streaming service, Peacock. In Ireland, the Golden Globes Red Carpet preshow airs on RTÉ2 at 9.05pm on Wednesday, January 11, followed by the awards ceremony at 9.35pm.

Domhnall Gleeson in The Patient.

Who’s flying the flag for Ireland?

The stars, supporting actors, and director of the Banshees of Inisherin will be flying the flag for Ireland with a host of nominations across the various categories for the film. While it's a great honour for those involved, some commentators have speculated that having two nominees in the best supporting actor category could be a disadvantage as it will split the vote for Banshees.

It will be a family affair on the night with Banshees star Brendan Gleeson’s son, Domhnall, also receiving a nomination for his role in The Patient.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin

Best screenplay

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best actor – musical or comedy

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Tipperary actress Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Best supporting actress

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

What are the other biggies up for awards?

While Banshees leads the way with eight nominations, comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once - not due for release in Ireland until May - is up for six awards. Babylon, The Fabelmans, and Elvis are among the other films nominated in several categories.