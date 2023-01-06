William Orpen: A Dublin Lothario sent to paint war and peace  

Born in 1878, William Newenham Montague Orpen — or Billy to his friends — was the youngest of four sons and two daughters.

His father ran a successful legal practice and was a competent watercolourist, as was his mother, who was also a driving force behind the burgeoning arts and crafts movement. The family home was Oriel in Stillorgan, south county Dublin.

From an early age Orpen showed an exceptional talent for art. Aged 13, he was one of the youngest to be accepted by the Dublin Metropolitan School of Art (the Met), against his father’s wishes, but supported by his mother.

As a student he shone, winning prizes and being spoken of as one to watch.

After gaining a scholarship to London’s Slade, his Play Scene from Hamlet took the painting prize in1899. From then on his success was assured; his going price for a commissioned portrait being about 200 guineas, and he was one of the most-talked-about portrait painters of the era.

At little more than 5’2” he was an unlikely Lothario, but from an early age he held a fascination for women, and had many affairs.

ORPEN AT WAR with illustrations by Patricia O’Reilly is published by The Liffey Press

In 1901, he married Grace Knewstub, daughter of a London-based artist, and they settled in a stylish house in Chelsea. She turned a blind eye to his philandering, and was the model for several paintings, including ‘On the Cliffs’ and ‘Grace Orpen, the coral necklace’.

He spent time in Dublin during the summers teaching at the Met and catching up on family.

In 1906, he attended a dinner hosted by Evelyn and Howard St George, the Connemara land agent and a distant cousin, at their home in Howth, Co Dublin.

From his first glance at Evelyn he was besotted, ignoring the fact that they were both married and that she was a whole foot taller than him.

When the portrait of her commissioned by Howard, was completed, Orpen wrote to her, saying, “You are certainly the most wonderful thing that ever happened”. She didn’t reply.

He was a copious letter writer, paying little attention to grammar or punctuation, frequently decorating the margins with pen and ink drawings and signing with uncials.

It was two years before he and Evelyn met again. They began a relationship that was mutually satisfying and had a daughter.

Evelyn influenced his private and artistic life, suggesting he should be more selective with his subjects — despite finding ugliness a deterrent, he wasn’t in the habit of turning down commissions.

During their relationship that lasted more than a decade, he fulfilled her social aspirations, craving for excitement and assuaged her boredom with “domestic matters”.

When war was declared, feeling he owed the British a debt for his success, he put in to go to the front to paint pictures of the war.

In 1915, he was commissioned into Kensington Barracks for clerical duties.

With Evelyn’s connivance, he upped his campaigning to get to the front, and to Grace’s horror he succeeded — by then they had three daughters.

Daily Mail, 30 January 1917: ‘Unique Honour for Irish Artist’

Sir Douglas Haig has conferred a unique honour on a distinguished Irishman, Mr W Orpen RIA, who has been appointed official artist with the Army in France. Mr Orpen joined the Army Service Corps some time ago.

On April 17, 1917, complete with his batman, an aide, and a driver for his Rolls Royce, Major Orpen set sail to Boulogne, regarding his commission as a Boy’s Own-style adventure. But nothing in his sheltered life had prepared him for the sights that met his eyes on the battlefields of the Somme — Tommies in rat-infested, water-sodden trenches; men charging across the tortured earth with fixed bayonets and hell-hole hospitals.

Initially, he was unable to capture on canvas the sights he was surrounded by. But ‘Ready to Start’, a self-portrait, set in his room in Amiens, wearing his uniform provided the necessary impetus. From then on his output was prolific.

His canvasses had to be approved before being forwarded to London — his approver wanted quantity and portraits of officers, whereas William was into quality and the activities of the ordinary soldier.

Never strong, his childhood had been marred with colds and fevers. Being his mother’s favourite, he was nursed to wellness in the luxurious surroundings of Oriel. But at the front, no such amenities existed.

Sniffling his way through continuous head colds and bouts of fever, a gash on his shin became infected and he ended up in hospital diagnosed with pneumonia and an infection of the blood.

There he met Yvonne Aupicq, a young volunteer nurse from Lille and they began a relationship. He painted a picture of her scantily clad, titled ‘The Spy’, and included it in his latest batch of canvasses.

When his approver asked about the background of the painting, William spun a story about an unidentifiable prison on the outskirts of Paris, a cell occupied by an unnamed young girl, condemned to death for spying who on the morning following his visit, she went to her death, wearing her sable coat that she’d shrugged off as the squad fired.

Suspecting his explanation mightn’t be the end of the matter, William painted Yvonne wearing a blue jacket, titled ‘The Refugee’. He wasn’t surprised to be summonsed to London to answer questions about the painting; he narrowly escaped being court-martialled or recalled from France.

His 1918 exhibition titled ‘WAR’ was the talk of London, particularly ‘The Spy’ with various versions of the story doing the round of dinner parties, and rumours that it had been acquired by Lord Beaverbrook, the Canadian-British newspaper publisher and backstage politician.

Detail from ‘Ready To Start’: A self portrait as a reflection in a mirror. The mirror is mounted next to a window overlooking a street. In the foreground is a table with a soda siphon, wine bottles, a glass, several books, and maps of France, June 10, 1917. Picture: Sir William Orpen/ Imperial War Museums via Getty Images

The reviews were mixed. The Times bemoaning: “His work produced in France adds to our knowledge of himself, but nothing to our knowledge of war.” While the Daily Telegraph wrote about the paintings “vibrating through our hearts”.

At war end, British prime minister Lloyd George, commissioned him to paint the Peace. He was unwell, recovering from a dose of the Spanish flu, but he moved to Paris with Yvonne, took rooms in the Majestic hotel, studio space in the Astoria and rented an apartment for his driver.

One Peace painting morphed into three, the third being difficult. He wrote to Grace: “The picture has lost its glamour — its real bad time is on us now — and I’ve got the black dog — a what am I all about sort of feeling. Hands too cold to write.”

A few days later, he was complaining, “I haven’t enough shirts to do the rounds”.

That third Peace painting titled ‘To the Unknown British Soldier in France’ was controversial, but the Imperial War Museum labelled it the only symbolic picture in its collections.

In 1922, Orpen returned to London, and resumed his portrait painting. His marriage had broken down; he was no longer in contact with Evelyn, and his war experiences, ill health and increasing dependence on alcohol had taken their toll on him.

He died in 1931 and more or less faded to obscurity until in 2001 ‘Gardenia St George with Riding Crop’ sold at Sotheby’s for nearly £2m.

It was the then most expensive Irish painting sold at auction. It revived his reputation, and from then on his work has increased in value.