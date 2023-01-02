10 gigs for January: Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Cyprus Ave showcase... 

There's little sign of a post-Christmas lull, with plenty options for live music in various venues around the country 
L-R; Matty Healy of the 1975, Gina Mary Hurley and Lewis Capaldi

Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 22:15
Mike McGrath Bryan

Whelan’s Ones to Watch 

Whelan’s, Dublin, Jan 5-8

The Dublin venue’s annual showcase of emergent Irish artists features a loaded line-up for its 2023 installment, including Dublin alt-rockers Lifts (who come heartily recommended), Cabl., Daire Heffernan, Limrockers His Father’s Voice, and post-punk outfit Nerves.

Gina and the Champions

INEC Killarney, Jan 6

Showband queen Gina and her famous group are back on the road again, including this gig in the Kerry town.

Dropkick Murphys

3Arena, Dublin, Jan 14

An old-country excursion for the Irish-American folk-punks takes them to the former Point Theatre. Expect ructions, as gig-goers shake off the post-Christmas cobwebs.

Cork Rising

Arthur Valentine 

Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Jan 20 & 21
A two-day showcase of a new generation of Leeside artists sees Arthur Valentine, Letterbox Kid, and Sam Healy among others take to the Cyprus Avenue stage in celebration of the scene that young artists have built in the post-Covid climate.

Evile 

Dolan’s Warehouse, Limerick, Jan 20

Huddersfield thrash-metal revivalists Evile have withstood the tests of time and loss alike to emerge as torch-wielders for their genre - though they’ve toured Ireland’s metal scene extensively over the years, this will be their Treaty County debut.

Viagra Boys

Sebastian Murphy of Viagra Boys (Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Coachella)

3Olympia, Dublin, Jan 23
One of the foremost exponents of a seemingly worldwide punk-rock revival in recent years, Swedish punks Viagra Boys play their first headliner in the iconic Dublin venue.

Overhead, the Albatross 

Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Jan 27

Dublin post-rock quintet return from a five-year hiatus for a Cork excursion as part of early touring for new material - expect innovative and soaring instrumentals.

Music for Mental Health

Dolan’s Warehouse, Limerick, Jan 27
An all-star lineup includes comedian Jon Kenny, singer-songwriter Pa Sheehy (ex-Little Green Cars) and members/students of Music Generation Clare, with all proceeds from tickets and sponsorship for this fifth edition going to Blue Box, Corpus Christi Primary School and Limerick Suicide Watch.

The 1975

3Arena, Dublin, Jan 29
UK indie-rock wunderkinder are back on the road after a long break, and gigging out tunes from new album ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’.

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi performs on stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire.

3Arena, Dublin, Jan 30
Scottish singer-songwriter and unlikely frozen-pizza mogul brings his sense of humour and way with a pop song to Dublin for his ‘Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent’ tour.

