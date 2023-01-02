10 TV shows for January: Tommy Tiernan, oil rig drama, and more...  

Page Turners

RTÉ One, Thurs, Jan 5

A new series that drops in on book clubs around the country to hear their reviews of various titles. The Castle Grove club in Mallow and Camán group in North Cork feature in a show that will discuss work by the likes of Maeve Binchy and Marian Keyes, as well as biographies and history books.

The Rig

Amazon Prime, Fri, Jan 6

Martin Compston from Line Of Duty is among the stars of this six-part adventure drama set on an oil rig in the North Sea. A strange fog cuts off all communication and transport links, so those aboard have to fend for themselves.

Martin Compston in The Rig

The Tommy Tiernan Show

RTÉ One, Sat, Jan 7

A welcome return of the show that’s been one of the big successes of domestic TV in recent years. One Navan man and a bunch of well-chosen guests, none of whom are known to the presenter before they come on the show.

Dancing With The Stars

RTÉ One, Sunday, Jan 8

Marie Cassidy and Panti Bliss (Rory O’Neill) are among the most interesting of the 11 celebs in this year’s show, but presumably, soccer player Stephanie Roche is among the early favourites to win.

Dermot Bannon and Claire Irwin on Room To Improve

Room To Improve

RTÉ One, Sunday, Jan 8

Another biggie that beefs up the national broadcaster’s weekend roster. Dermot Bannon is on site at four more homes engaged in renovations at a time when costs are literally going through the roof.

The U.S. and the Holocaust

BBC Four, Jan 9

A Ken Burns documentary is usually a must-watch for fans of American history. Over three episodes, we see America’s evolving attitudes, ranging from the early xenophobia that kept doors closed to many refugees, to the gradual acceptance that the Nazis needed to be fought.

Welcome to Chippendales

Jan 11, Disney+

A drama series set around the early days of the famous American troupe of male strippers. We see how Indian immigrant Steve Banerjee founded the group at his club in California, and despite their success, he came to an ignominious end amidst accusations of racketeering and murder.

Nico Parker and Pedro Pascal in The Last of US

The Last of Us

Sky Atlantic/Now, Jan 16

Chernobyl was one of the best series of recent years, and some of the people involved in that show are also on duty for this post-apocalyptic drama series. Adapted from the 2013 video game, it revolves around a smuggler tasked with getting a teenage girl to safety across an America that’s been ravaged by a brain infection.

Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World

BBC Two, Jan 21

Chuck D of Public Enemy is behind the scenes on a four-parter about the music genre he was such a central part of. In particular, it looks at the political edge of the music, featuring interviews with the likes of of Eminem, Ice-T, and LL Cool J.

Pamela Anderson with one of her children in Pamela: A Love Story on Netflix

Pamela, A Love Story

Netflix, Jan 31

While drama series Pam & Tommy lacked the involvement of Pamela Anderson, the American star has been hands-on with this documentary. Now 55, she delves into the various chapters of her life, from the Playboy model days to Baywatch, the sex tape, six marriages, and her relationship with her children.