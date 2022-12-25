Music quiz of the year: Who won Eurovision? Who sang 'As It Was'? 

Ten questions to test your knowledge of popular music in 2022 
Music quiz of the year: Who won Eurovision? Who sang 'As It Was'? 

You'll need more than the bare minim-um for our music quiz

Sun, 25 Dec, 2022 - 02:00
Des O’Driscoll

1. Which country won the Eurovision Song Contest?

2. Which Irish band were widely praised for their Skinty Fia album?

3. Christine McVie was one of the music stars who died in 2022. Which band was she part of?

4. Which international star toured with a circular stage to stadiums in Dublin, Cork and Limerick?

5. Name the rapper who played the 3Arena in Dublin as part of his Big Steppers tour?

6. Who had one of the catchiest hits of the year with ‘As It Was’?

7. In which county was the All Together Now festival held?

8. Name the UK electronic duo whose gig at Musgrave Park, Cork, was cancelled when one of them got Covid?

9. Pop band BTS announced a break this year while they complete their military service. Which nationality are they?

No hints in the caption, we're afraid.
No hints in the caption, we're afraid.

10. Who is this?

ANSWERS:

1. Ukraine 2. Fontaines DC 3. Fleetwood Mac 4. Ed Sheeran 5. Kendrick Lamar 6. Harry Styles 7. Co Waterford 8. Chemical Brothers 9. South Korean 10. Phoebe Bridgers

Read More

15 of the best music books of 2022, including Nick Cave and Brian Johnson 

More in this section

Film Review: No easy answers for man or beast in Wildcat documentary Film Review: No easy answers for man or beast in Wildcat documentary
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Film Review: Glass Onion is a fun, Cluedo-esque escapade in the world of Knives Out
Oscars 2023: The Irish films that have made the shortlist so far Oscars 2023: The Irish films that have made the shortlist so far
#Unwind#Christmas Features
<p>Maxi Jazz (Jane Barlow/PA)</p>

Faithless singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.223 s