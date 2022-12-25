Music quiz of the year: Who won Eurovision? Who sang 'As It Was'? 

1. Which country won the Eurovision Song Contest?

2. Which Irish band were widely praised for their Skinty Fia album?

3. Christine McVie was one of the music stars who died in 2022. Which band was she part of?

4. Which international star toured with a circular stage to stadiums in Dublin, Cork and Limerick?

5. Name the rapper who played the 3Arena in Dublin as part of his Big Steppers tour?

6. Who had one of the catchiest hits of the year with ‘As It Was’?

7. In which county was the All Together Now festival held?

8. Name the UK electronic duo whose gig at Musgrave Park, Cork, was cancelled when one of them got Covid?

9. Pop band BTS announced a break this year while they complete their military service. Which nationality are they?

No hints in the caption, we're afraid.

10. Who is this?

ANSWERS:

1. Ukraine 2. Fontaines DC 3. Fleetwood Mac 4. Ed Sheeran 5. Kendrick Lamar 6. Harry Styles 7. Co Waterford 8. Chemical Brothers 9. South Korean 10. Phoebe Bridgers