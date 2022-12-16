Film review: Will Smith puts in the performance of his career in Emancipation

Emancipation, which is based on a true story, is a gripping account of survival against all the odds
Film review: Will Smith puts in the performance of his career in Emancipation

Will Smith is captivating as the indomitable Peter

Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 15:00
Declan Burke

★★★★☆

Emancipation (15A) opens in Louisiana in 1863 with the Civil War raging, and Haitian-born slave, Peter (Will Smith), dragged away from his wife, Dodienne (Charmaine Bingwa), and children and ‘put to war’ as a blacksmith in the service of the Confederate army. 

With the Lord as his sword and shield, the devout Peter swears to return to his family; instead, Peter is put through the kind of trials that make Job’s lot seem like a Sunday picnic. 

The slave labour camp where he’s put to work is a hell of backbreaking work, brutal punishments and casual murder, and soon Peter avails of the opportunity to run. 

American actor Will Smith arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Apple Original Films' 'Emancipation' held at Regency Village. Picture: Xavier Collin/Image Press
American actor Will Smith arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Apple Original Films' 'Emancipation' held at Regency Village. Picture: Xavier Collin/Image Press

Pursuing him through the swamps is Fassell (Ben Foster), a cold-eyed killer who has never yet allowed a slave to escape. 

Written by Bill Collage and directed by Antoine Fuqua, Emancipation – which is based on a true story – is a gripping account of survival against all the odds. 

It’s not just that Peter is being hunted by Fassell and his slavering hounds: it’s that the South’s entire culture – from the innocent-looking child who betrays him to the preacher who underpins slavery by quoting from the Bible – is ranged against Peter, and that’s before we factor in the alligators and snakes infesting the swamps. 

Will Smith puts in one of the most captivating performances of his career as the indomitable Peter: beaten he may be (the photographs of his wounds would spread around the world and galvanise the campaign against slavery), but he remains unbowed to the end.

(Apple TV)

Read More

Film Review: Nocebo has all the elements of an ancient folktale

More in this section

Royal baby Julie Jay: 'Harry & Meghan had me ducking for cover with revelations in final episodes'
World premiere of The Witcher: Season 2 Henry Cavill reveals he will not return as Superman as previously announced
Theatre review: Marvellous music in Piaf, but overall a disappointment  Theatre review: Marvellous music in Piaf, but overall a disappointment 
film review
<p>Avatar: The Way of Water is in cinemas this Christmas </p>

Film review: There’s plenty to be enjoyed over Avatar: The Way of Water's three-hour run time

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.24 s