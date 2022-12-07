Indiependence announces day-by-day festival breakdown for 2023 event

Two Door Cinema Club will be headlining the Mitchelstown stage on the Friday night, with popstar Anne Marie to headline the Saturday night 
Indiependence announces day-by-day festival breakdown for 2023 event

Anne-Marie, Annie Mac and The Coronas

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 17:00
Nicole Glennon

Cork's Indie23 Festival has announced the day-by-day breakdown for the August bank holiday weekend. 

Bangor's Two Door Cinema Club will be headlining the Mitchelstown stage on the Friday night, with DJ Annie Mac and Douglas' own Cian Ducrot also taking to the main stage on the night.

On Saturday, 2002 singer Anne Marie will be heading Leeside, alongside Bono's son, Elijah Hewson, who fronts Dublin band Inhaler. DJ Jax Jones and Raye are also on the line-up.

Elijah Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, drummer Ryan McMahon and guitarist Josh Jenkinson of Inhaler 
Elijah Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, drummer Ryan McMahon and guitarist Josh Jenkinson of Inhaler 

Sunday will see electronic duo Belters Only and Waterford's King Kong Company entertaining festival-goers, while Indie favourites The Coronas will close out the festival once again. 

Paul Mescal's sister Nell Mescal is also on the line-up over the weekend alongside Kildare musician, Ryan Mack and Armagh native Fya Fox.

The 2023 INDIE Festival will take place from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

Weekend camping (from €169) and non-camping (from €149) passes are available on Ticketmaster. The festival is over 18s, usual ID requirements apply.

Indiependence 2023: Friday
Indiependence 2023: Friday

Indiependence 2023: Saturday
Indiependence 2023: Saturday

indiependence 2023: Sunday 
indiependence 2023: Sunday 

Read More

Bell X1 review: Church setting at St Luke's proves ideal for Cork devotees 

More in this section

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything Pauline McLynn and Ardal O’Hanlon reunite for Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything
Bell X1 review: Church setting at St Luke's proves ideal for Cork devotees  Bell X1 review: Church setting at St Luke's proves ideal for Cork devotees 
Theatre review: Engrossing production of The Weir at the Abbey  Theatre review: Engrossing production of The Weir at the Abbey 
<p>'Salvatore' by David Booth is the winner of the Zurich Portrait Prize 2023; right, Ross McHale's winning entry in the age 16-18 category. </p>

Winner of Zurich Portrait Prize revealed: Painting of fellow artist scoops top spot 

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.215 s