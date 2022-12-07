Indiependence announces day-by-day festival breakdown for 2023 event

Cork's Indie23 Festival has announced the day-by-day breakdown for the August bank holiday weekend.

Bangor's Two Door Cinema Club will be headlining the Mitchelstown stage on the Friday night, with DJ Annie Mac and Douglas' own Cian Ducrot also taking to the main stage on the night.

On Saturday, 2002 singer Anne Marie will be heading Leeside, alongside Bono's son, Elijah Hewson, who fronts Dublin band Inhaler. DJ Jax Jones and Raye are also on the line-up.

Elijah Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, drummer Ryan McMahon and guitarist Josh Jenkinson of Inhaler

Sunday will see electronic duo Belters Only and Waterford's King Kong Company entertaining festival-goers, while Indie favourites The Coronas will close out the festival once again.

Paul Mescal's sister Nell Mescal is also on the line-up over the weekend alongside Kildare musician, Ryan Mack and Armagh native Fya Fox.

The 2023 INDIE Festival will take place from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

Weekend camping (from €169) and non-camping (from €149) passes are available on Ticketmaster. The festival is over 18s, usual ID requirements apply.

Indiependence 2023: Friday

Indiependence 2023: Saturday