10 TV shows for December: Tommy Tiernan, His Dark Materials, and more... 

A documentary on the dark deeds of 1922, when 13 Protestant men were shot dead in West Cork. Historians still debate whether it was done due to naked sectarianism, local greed/score-settling, or other reasons.
In a two-part series, Tiernan goes beyond the marketing speak of the ‘Wild Atlantic Way’ to explore the western seaboard that he loves so much. Along the way, he meets musicians and artists who tell him about the good, the bad and the ugly of the areas they live in.
The third and final season of the adaptations of Philip Pullman’s fantasy novels. Lyra is still fleeing from the Magisterium while James McAvoy’s character, Lord Asriel, is building an army for the decisive battle.
U2 bass player Adam Clayton presents a show on the painter he admires. As he retraces a trip Bacon took to Ireland in 1928, he explores the complicated relationship the artist had with the country he was born in.
Celebrity culture may have reached its peak for the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial that pitted footballers’ wives Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney against each other in open court. There’s even added attraction for Irish viewers in that the two-part series has been directed by Cork’s Oonagh Kearney.
Martin Compston of Line Of Duty is probably the most familiar face in this two-part adaptation of Andrew O’Hagan’s novel. It revolves around a friendship forged in formative years in a small Scottish town that faces a crux 30 years later amidst a tragic situation.
The show you love to hate, or hate to love? Either way, Emily Cooper is back for a third series of frivolous fun in the French capital.
A welcome seasonal special from Sharon Horgan’s hilarious take on school-gate politics. Cue tensions all round as the various families do their Christmas bit, not least Irish character Anne (Philippa Dunne), who’s hosting 29 of her cousins. Ah shur, it’ll be grand.
A four-part prequel to the main series, co-created by Declan de Barra, from Bunmahon, Co. Waterford, There’s a smattering of other Irish in the case, including Dylan Moran, as they delve into the creation of the first ever Witcher.
Cyril Cusack’s daughters are among the contributors to a documentary about the celebrated actor, poet, and playwright. One of the flagship shows of the TG4 Christmas schedule.