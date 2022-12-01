10 TV shows for December: Tommy Tiernan, His Dark Materials, and more... 

Marú in Iarthar Chorcaí (Murder in West Cork)

TG4, Weds, Dec 7

A documentary on the dark deeds of 1922, when 13 Protestant men were shot dead in West Cork. Historians still debate whether it was done due to naked sectarianism, local greed/score-settling, or other reasons.

Tommy Tiernan’s Epic West

RTÉ One, Weds, Dec 7

In a two-part series, Tiernan goes beyond the marketing speak of the ‘Wild Atlantic Way’ to explore the western seaboard that he loves so much. Along the way, he meets musicians and artists who tell him about the good, the bad and the ugly of the areas they live in.

His Dark Materials

BBC One, Dec 18

The third and final season of the adaptations of Philip Pullman’s fantasy novels. Lyra is still fleeing from the Magisterium while James McAvoy’s character, Lord Asriel, is building an army for the decisive battle.

Francis Bacon: The Outsider

RTÉ One, Dec 19

U2 bass player Adam Clayton presents a show on the painter he admires. As he retraces a trip Bacon took to Ireland in 1928, he explores the complicated relationship the artist had with the country he was born in.

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama

Channel 4, Dec 21

Celebrity culture may have reached its peak for the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial that pitted footballers’ wives Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney against each other in open court. There’s even added attraction for Irish viewers in that the two-part series has been directed by Cork’s Oonagh Kearney.

Mayflies

BBC One, tbc

Martin Compston of Line Of Duty is probably the most familiar face in this two-part adaptation of Andrew O’Hagan’s novel. It revolves around a friendship forged in formative years in a small Scottish town that faces a crux 30 years later amidst a tragic situation.

Emily in Paris

Netflix, Dec 21

The show you love to hate, or hate to love? Either way, Emily Cooper is back for a third series of frivolous fun in the French capital.

Motherland: Last Christmas

BBC One, Dec 23

A welcome seasonal special from Sharon Horgan’s hilarious take on school-gate politics. Cue tensions all round as the various families do their Christmas bit, not least Irish character Anne (Philippa Dunne), who’s hosting 29 of her cousins. Ah shur, it’ll be grand.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Netflix, Christmas Day

A four-part prequel to the main series, co-created by Declan de Barra, from Bunmahon, Co. Waterford, There’s a smattering of other Irish in the case, including Dylan Moran, as they delve into the creation of the first ever Witcher.

Cyril Cusack: Lár an Stáitse

TG4, Christmas Day

Cyril Cusack’s daughters are among the contributors to a documentary about the celebrated actor, poet, and playwright. One of the flagship shows of the TG4 Christmas schedule.