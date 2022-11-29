Podcast Corner: Final scene approaches for My Dad Wrote a Porno

Starting in autumn 2015, My Dad Wrote a Porno became a podcasting phenomenon very quickly. The premise was simple - well, relatively speaking: Jamie Morton read out part of his dad’s latest fictional efforts, and he and mates Alice Levine and James Cooper commented on it. In a way it sounds like quite a useful writers’ group - good feedback for his father - but in another way, it was instantly hilarious as they and listeners grappled with the laughable erotica ‘Belinda Blinked’ by Mornon’s dad, who went under the nom de plume Rocky Flintstone. The books follow Belinda Blumenthal as she tries to succeed in the 'sexy' world of the pots and pans industry.

The podcast has run for six seasons and some 80-plus episodes, and has been downloaded over 430m times, but is drawing to a close in the coming weeks. A two-parter aired its first half yesterday (Monday) and will conclude next Monday. The creators also promise a “very special exclusive interview with the Banksy of Erotica himself, Rocky Flintstone, on December 12.