From Knives Out to The Thursday Murder Club, 'cosy crime' is having a revival

Rian Johnson is set to make a killing this Christmas. The director’s second Knives Out movie, Glass Onion, has just arrived in cinemas ahead of its release on Netflix on December 23.

The film, starring Daniel Craig as sleuthing detective Benoit Blanc, is exclusive to the streaming platform, a privilege for which Netflix has paid dearly. It has stumped up $469m for the rights to Glass Onion and a future third in the series that began with the original, Knives Out, in 2019. No wonder Johnson is so keen on screams: Knives Out has made him wealthy beyond imagining.

It’s no mystery why the addictive first film has gone down so well, in which the killing of an ageing crime novelist casts suspicion on his ghastly family – portrayed by stars, old and new, including Don Johnson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette and Katherine Langford.

In Glass Onion, detective Blanc returns as death stalks the private Greek island of a tech billionaire. Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson and Ethan Hawke are among the A-listers joining Craig.

Knives Out is a phenomenon yet it has not arrived in a vacuum. It and its sequel tick all the boxes of what has become known as ‘cosy crime’, defined as “a sub-genre of crime fiction, where sex, violence, and cursing are kept to a minimum, and often happen off stage”.

Ring a bell? If you are a fan of Agatha Christie or Angela Lansbury’s Murder She Wrote and Midsomer Murders, then you will already be familiar with the rules of the milieu. Or, indeed, if you inhaled Graham Norton’s 2016 bestseller, Holding, about dark secrets in a West Cork village.

Knives Out is following in a long and proud tradition. Agatha Christie’s bibliography is a foundation stone of cosy crime. As is the board game, Cluedo, in which Professor Plum invariably bumps off Mr Black in the Billiard Room with the Candlestick.

The genre’s outstanding modern example is Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club (and sequels), in which a cast of pensioners unpick a knotty whodunnit. It scores the full cosy crime bingo card. There is a murder yet little gore or violence. Bad deeds happen off-stage. All the reader has to do is sift through the mystery: sorting the true clues from the red herrings.

How to explain the cosy crime revival?

“The market prefers less ‘unsettling’ fiction in general,” suggests Kevin Doyle, Cork-based author of thrillers To Keep A Bird Singing (2018) and A River of Bodies (2019).

“What appeals to the mainstream is what many of the stakeholders – publishers, marketing, media – are more comfortable with pushing.”

There is certainly a contrast between cosy crime and the previously dominant Nordic noir, as popularised by writers such as Jo Nesbø, Henning Mankell and Girl With the Dragon Tattoo author Stieg Larsson.

Those novels were grim with sleigh-bells on. How different from Agatha Christie, whose stories tended to take place in quaint Home Counties villages or on cartoonishly-drawn holiday jaunts (cruising down the Nile or hitching a lift on the Orient Express).

“When Stieg Larsson broke through ... it took a long time for it to happen,” says Doyle, “And it only did so because his books had a vitality and truth to them that was ultimately winning. The drew a readership that was bored to tears with a lot of what was out there on the shelves then.

“Initially the New York Times didn’t like Larsson’s books at all. But of course that’s not often remarked on now. Larsson pointed his pen at state corruption, links between the state and and fascist thinking, and state involvement in criminal activities; all quite unsavoury stuff. But what a read, and characters we can never forget.”

That cosy crime is having its resurgence at a time of economic instability and social disharmony is perhaps no coincidence.

“It’s a paradox,” Anthony Horowitz, author of Foyle’s War, said in an interview last year, “that 24-hour news and the endless supply of news on social media has led to an unprecedented age of uncertainty. We know almost nothing for sure. How did Covid begin? How dangerous is Omicron? .... So I’m not at all surprised that people are turning to so-called ‘cosy’ crime, which presents a gentler, more ordered world where every question is answered and absolute truth always wins the day.

“The detective arrives in a troubled community. There are secrets and lies. But at the end of the book everything is known, the killer is apprehended and the healing process can begin.”

Richard Osman arriving for the 2013 TV Choice awards at the Dorchester Hotel, London.

You can see his point. The world is a strange and scary place: Climate change, Covid lockdowns, the Ukraine war, Brexit, Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!; who wouldn’t want a little froth and escapism?

“I would suspect what you are seeing is not really a shift in people’s reading styles, though it is possible that some people have been seeking lighter crime fare as an antidote to what has been a very emotionally draining few years rather than the more graphic, realistic violence of the Scandi-noir titles,” says Aidan Brack of crime fiction blog Mysteries Ahoy.

“Instead my read on the situation is that there is less energy in the Scandi-noir scene than there was a few years ago. Whereas those who enjoy more traditional, puzzle mysteries are energised by what appears to be a resurgence of that style both in terms of reprints of earlier titles and newer works that emulate them.”

The publishing industry has been quick to hitch itself to a new trend.

“I think that fiction is not unlike a lot of other markets,” says Brack, “in that it is prone to problems of over-saturation. When a new style becomes popular it tends to be with one or two breakthrough authors who attract a lot of attention and whose work garners a lot of interest.

“Then other publishers seek out similar works with the result being that the second and third generations of authors … struggle to get the degree of attention and promotion that those earlier writers received. There is simply more competition and so it is harder for new writers to breakthrough.

“This incidentally is part of the reason that the traditional mystery fell into disfavour in the mid-20th century. There was simply too much coming onto the market that was not of the highest quality.”

In Osman’s case, his TV career will have proved useful.

“It may help too that some of the more successful new writers have been established in other fields or formats such as Richard Osman, Graham Norton and Rob Thorogood [who has a background in writing for the screen],” says Brack.

“This does get their first books a little more attention and publicity which is so vital in helping a writer find an audience in the first place, though I think it can be a little overstated. Osman, for instance, was not well known here in the US but has still found a pretty impressive audience; it just took a little longer for that word of mouth to build.”

Is cosy crime here to stay? Tadhg Coakley, author of 2020 Cork-based thriller Whatever It Takes says trends come and go and the time may come when cosy crime finds itself out in the cold.

“One runaway success, like Richard Osman’s books, will ensure that spin-offs will be developed and promoted widely. This happened lately in literary fiction with agents and publishers all looking for the ‘New Sally Rooney’. Now they are looking for the ‘New Claire Keegan’ with short literary novels.

Darker crime writing will “bounce back”, he believes.

“A new trend will replace the old one. I can’t bring myself to write to suit a trend, but good for the writers who do match the latest movement. I’m happy for them.

“And the books have to work, whatever the genre, or sub-genre, that’s for sure.”