Film review: Bones and All is a gripping drama with unique star-crossed lovers (they're cannibals)

★★★★☆
Bones and All (18s) isn’t your typical boy-meets-girl teen romance, largely because the girl, Maren (Taylor Russell), is a cannibal abandoned by her long-suffering father, while the boy, Lee (Timothée Chalamet) is – actually, he’s also a cannibal.
Can these star-crossed lovers find a way to be together that doesn’t always involve feasting on their fellow human beings?
Adapted from the novel by Camilla DeAngelis, and directed by Luca Guadagnino, Bones and All is a gripping drama in a minor key.
Apart from a heightened sense of smell, these characters have no super-powers, and much of the story is concerned with the morality of what they do, and who they are obliged to be.
Timothée Chalamet puts in a very fine performance as the conflicted, world-weary Lee, and there’s a superb turn from Mark Rylance as Sully, a veteran cannibal who is one of the creepiest characters we’ve seen on screen all year.
(cinema release)