WATCH: Dermot Kennedy performs for delighted fans on Dublin's Grafton Street

Just when we thought we couldn’t love him any more, Dermot Kennedy surprised fans with an impromptu gig on Grafton Street on Tuesday.

Marking the release of his highly anticipated second album, the singer-songwriter held a pop-up event at Bewley’s coffee shop in his native Dublin, much to the delight of his fans.

The Rathcoole man took to the balcony of the café to perform some of his well-known hits as crowds gathered below him, singing along and holding their iPhone flashlights in the air.

As he prepared for the release of his new album Sonder, the 30-year-old has been travelling around the world hosting his ‘Sonder Sessions' busking tour in a number of countries across Asia, Europe, the USA, and South America, surprising his fans with a stripped-back version of his new tracks.

But finally, he was able to bring it home.

“That was something I will NEVER forget. My hometown and my heart…once in a lifetime feeling,” he said following the performance at Bewley's.

Earlier in the day, the singer was also at Golden Discs at St Stephen's Green Shopping Centre signing records.

Sonder includes singles such as ‘Kiss Me’, ‘Something To Someone’ and ‘Better Days’ which have already seen great success.

Fans outside Bewley’s Grafton Street.Charity partner: Text ‘PRESSPLAY’ 50300 to donate 4 Euros to Barretstown.

The album had been due to be released earlier this year but the singer informed fans in August that it would be delayed until November 4. “I hate making you guys wait longer for something I’m so eager to share, but this year has been wild and it’s necessary for a lot of reasons,” he said at the time.

However, the album faced yet another delay due to the postal strike in the UK.

Dermot Kennedy during a record signing at Golden Discs, Stephens Green Shopping Centre. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

The Giants singer started his career busking in Dublin and has become a global hit with a whopping 5 billion streams across platforms. In September, he was a headline act at Electric Picnic, marking his biggest festival headline slot to date.

Next March he will embark on his biggest-ever UK tour to date.

Sonder is out now.