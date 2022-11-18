15 highlights for Cork International Film Festival this weekend

Neil Jordan’s adaptation of Patrick McCabe’s extraordinary novel is a ride through the mind of young Francie Brady, schoolboy and sociopath - featuring an explosive debut from Eamonn Owens as Francie, and Sinead O’Connor as the Virgin Mary.
Twelve-year-old Di lives in the mountains of North Vietnam within a Hmong community. Every Lunar New Year, the men of the community abduct young women for the purposes of marriage as part of the seasonal festivities.
This major documentary follows Czech anthropologist Zdenka and her family as they move to the Norwegian town of Svalbard to study the impact of current changes on local inhabitants.
In 1980s 'Thatcher’s Britain', with the government about to enact Section 28, a law prohibiting the 'promotion of homosexuality', P.E. teacher Jean hides her own sexuality from her colleagues for fear of repercussions.
Academy Award-winning documentarist Laura Poitras' portrait of American photographer Nan Goldin won the Golden Lion Award at this year’s Venice Film Festival.
In this year of commemoration, Cork International Film Festival presents a special screening of Ken Loach’s enduring exploration of the Irish Civil War.
A Sensory Friendly Screening, including adaptations aimed at making the cinema experience more accessible and enjoyable for young autistic people, and young people with sensory sensitivities, or other social, learning or cognitive disabilities and their families.
New work from Cork filmmakers. Comedy, documentary, music and dark drama - in a word, Cork! The winner of the Best Cork Short Award will be announced after the screening of this programme.
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed adventure introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.
This biographical drama focuses on Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan), The New York Times’ reporters that in 2017 published a report exposing sexual abuse allegations against powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
An anthology of six stories from the creative minds of 33 primary school students from Blarney Street CBS, developed under the guidance of filmmaker Maximilian Le Cain.
Film director, writer and journalist Thomas von Steinaecker follows Herzog’s extraordinary film career, including some of his major projects like Fitzcarraldo or unforgetable documentaries like Grizzly Man or Into the Inferno.
Matilda Wormwood (impressive newcomer Alisha Weir) dares to take a stand against her ignorant family and tyrannical head teacher Miss Trunchbull, to fight for what’s right and change her story, with miraculous results. Rising star Alisha is due to come to Cork for the screening.
A double-bill of Cork themed films from the Irish Film Institute’s vast archives: The Hebrew Lesson (1972), an intense two-hander set during the War of Independence when an IRA man encounters an elderly Jew at prayer in a synagogue; and Duhallow Home (1973), where a young woman returns to Ireland after a broken affair and is haunted by a terrifying memory, spiralling towards mental breakdown.
Closing Gala: Set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, Academy Award-winning director Sam Mendes delivers a powerful and poignant story about human connection and the magic of cinema. Olivia Colman and Colin Firth feature among an impressive cast.