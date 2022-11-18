15 highlights for Cork International Film Festival this weekend

FRIDAY

The Butcher Boy

2.30pm, The Everyman

Neil Jordan’s adaptation of Patrick McCabe’s extraordinary novel is a ride through the mind of young Francie Brady, schoolboy and sociopath - featuring an explosive debut from Eamonn Owens as Francie, and Sinead O’Connor as the Virgin Mary.

Children of the Mist

2.30pm, Gate Cinema

Twelve-year-old Di lives in the mountains of North Vietnam within a Hmong community. Every Lunar New Year, the men of the community abduct young women for the purposes of marriage as part of the seasonal festivities.

The Visitors

5pm, Gate Cinema

This major documentary follows Czech anthropologist Zdenka and her family as they move to the Norwegian town of Svalbard to study the impact of current changes on local inhabitants.

Blue Jean

7.30pm, Gate Cinema

In 1980s 'Thatcher’s Britain', with the government about to enact Section 28, a law prohibiting the 'promotion of homosexuality', P.E. teacher Jean hides her own sexuality from her colleagues for fear of repercussions.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed: a snap of Nan Goldin

All The Beauty and The Bloodshed

8.30pm, The Everyman

Academy Award-winning documentarist Laura Poitras' portrait of American photographer Nan Goldin won the Golden Lion Award at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

SATURDAY

The Wind That Shakes the Barley

10.30am, The Everyman

In this year of commemoration, Cork International Film Festival presents a special screening of Ken Loach’s enduring exploration of the Irish Civil War.

Family Friendly Shorts

11am, Gate Cinema

A Sensory Friendly Screening, including adaptations aimed at making the cinema experience more accessible and enjoyable for young autistic people, and young people with sensory sensitivities, or other social, learning or cognitive disabilities and their families.

Irish Shorts 3: Pure Cork (In Competition)

1.30pm, The Everyman

New work from Cork filmmakers. Comedy, documentary, music and dark drama - in a word, Cork! The winner of the Best Cork Short Award will be announced after the screening of this programme.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed comedy adventure “Strange World”.

Strange World

4.30pm, The Everyman

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed adventure introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.

She Said: a dramatic dive into the investigation that toppled Harvey Weinstein

She Said

7.30pm, The Everyman

This biographical drama focuses on Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan), The New York Times’ reporters that in 2017 published a report exposing sexual abuse allegations against powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Some of the students of Blarney CBS in 'The Magical Tortilla Chip'

SUNDAY

The Magical Tortilla Chip

12pm, The Everyman

An anthology of six stories from the creative minds of 33 primary school students from Blarney Street CBS, developed under the guidance of filmmaker Maximilian Le Cain.

Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer

12pm, Gate Cinema

Film director, writer and journalist Thomas von Steinaecker follows Herzog’s extraordinary film career, including some of his major projects like Fitzcarraldo or unforgetable documentaries like Grizzly Man or Into the Inferno.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

1.30pm, The Everyman

Matilda Wormwood (impressive newcomer Alisha Weir) dares to take a stand against her ignorant family and tyrannical head teacher Miss Trunchbull, to fight for what’s right and change her story, with miraculous results. Rising star Alisha is due to come to Cork for the screening.

IFI Local Films for Local People

2.30pm, Triskel Christchurch

A double-bill of Cork themed films from the Irish Film Institute’s vast archives: The Hebrew Lesson (1972), an intense two-hander set during the War of Independence when an IRA man encounters an elderly Jew at prayer in a synagogue; and Duhallow Home (1973), where a young woman returns to Ireland after a broken affair and is haunted by a terrifying memory, spiralling towards mental breakdown.

Empire of Light: closing gala for the festival

Empire of Light

5.30pm, The Everyman

Closing Gala: Set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, Academy Award-winning director Sam Mendes delivers a powerful and poignant story about human connection and the magic of cinema. Olivia Colman and Colin Firth feature among an impressive cast.