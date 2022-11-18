Film Review: The Menu is a savage satire aimed at the pretentious world of high-end dining

★★★★☆
Hawthorn Island is ‘the base camp of Mount Bullshit’ according to Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) as The Menu (16s) begins, and that’s before she has even arrived on Hawthorn Island and the restaurant presided over by the legendary Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes).
A law unto himself when it comes to fine dining, Chef Slowik isn’t content with serving food, but insists on crafting his menu as ‘conceptual story-telling’.
Alas for his guests, Chef Slowik has something of a horror story in mind for the evening’s fare. As one ridiculously curated course succeeds another, the customers — among them, foodie Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), restaurant critic Lilian (Janet McAteer), and fading movie star (John Leguizamo) — gradually come to realise they’ll be paying the ultimate price for Chef Slowik’s food to die for.
Written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, and directed by Mark Mylod, The Menu is a savage satire aimed at the pretentious world of high-end dining and the patrons paying for the privilege. Ralph Fiennes is compelling as the egotistical Chef Slowik, initially a figure of fun but eventually a monstrous creation who wields the power of life and death. It’s a role that might well have been written specifically for Fiennes, whose patrician demeanour and deadpan delivery are perfectly pitched, and he gets strong support from Anya Taylor-Joy as Margot, a no-nonsense woman who’s encountered more than her fair share of emperors wearing no clothes, and Nicholas Hoult as a pathetic food obsessive who reveres Chef Slowik as a modern demi-god.
Neatly crafted in the first half, when the tension builds as we wonder exactly how insane Chef Slowik really is, the film becomes more heavy-handed in its second half as the story substitutes a sledgehammer for its filleting knife. That said, it’s a hugely entertaining takedown of the absurdity of fine dining taken to its illogical extreme, and one that revels in its lunacy.
(cinema release)