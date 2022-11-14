Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams bringing My Therapist Ghosted Me to Cork

Having toured the UK, the duo of Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams have announced they will be bringing their award-winning My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast to Live at the Marquee in Cork.

The duo will take to the Marquee stage on May 27, 2023. The Cork gig will follow their live shows in Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre next year and comes after the pals impressed with a live recording of the podcast at Electric Picnic in September.