Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams bringing My Therapist Ghosted Me to Cork

Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams will a live show at Cork's Live at the Marquee - tickets on sale this Thursday
Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 09:55
Mike McGrath Bryan

Having toured the UK, the duo of Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams have announced they will be bringing their award-winning My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast to Live at the Marquee in Cork.

The duo will take to the Marquee stage on May 27, 2023. The Cork gig will follow their live shows in Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre next year and comes after the pals impressed with a live recording of the podcast at Electric Picnic in September.

The podcast came about as a result of Joanne McNally’s therapist doing exactly that: ghosting her. First, not answering the phone; then, not answering the clinic door; and finally, refusing to speak to Joanne after she tracked her down (admittedly, her therapist was, at that time, scattering her aunt’s ashes at Enfield crematorium).

It invites listeners into candid conversations, as Vogue and Joanne explore their issues, and ask listeners to get in touch with their own questions and personal experiences - and handle them in inimitable fashion.

The podcast now reaches 3.1 million listeners weekly, and is closing in on 100 episodes.

My Therapist Ghosted Me goes Live At the Marquee on May 27, 2023. 

  • Tickets are €49 and will be on sale this Thursday November 17 at 9am, through www.ticketmaster.ie

Joanne McNally on Vogue Williams, Prada Peter and her 'tribal fans'

