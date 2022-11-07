Podast Corner: Emily Ratajkowski delves into dating and gender power dynamics

According to model Emily Ratajkowski, she is dating for the first time in her adult life and is fascinated by gender power dynamics, saying that dating brings all of that to the forefront. That is what serves as the introduction to her new podcast, High Low with EmRata. That’s not to be confused with the High Low, a podcast from Pandora Sykes and Dolly Alderton which came to a close two years ago.

A regular visitor to West Cork, Ratajkowski’s show follows the release of her acclaimed book My Body this year. The first episode, if you haven’t guessed already, is about ‘Sex on the First Date’, where she talks with her best friend about the topic - it includes statistics found on TikTok, apparently referencing an academic study, that found in first-time hookups with men, women orgasm only 7% of the time.