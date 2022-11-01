I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here lineup confirmed: Boy George, Olivia Attwood and more

It’s that time of year again and for 2022, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is returning to Australia with a new batch of famous faces. The reality show, which sees celebrities take on a series of gruesome challenges, is back on our screens on November 6.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are returning to host and with this year’s lineup now confirmed, excitement is building.

The show is returning to its original location in the Australian jungle after the past two series were filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Celebrities heading to the jungle for the latest series include pop icon Boy George, Love Island star Olivia Attwood, former rugby player Mike Tindall and Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, to name but a few.

Here is the full list of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! contestants for 2022:

Boy George - Pop icon

Pictured: Boy George.

Boy George, 61, said he signed up for the show because he was “bored of being iconic in the corner”.

Ahead of the launch, the singer said he watches the show every year and had to think long and hard about taking part.

“I am in a moment of rediscovery of who I am as a person, artist and older man and I feel like I do make a lot of effort to be in pop culture,” he said.

“I am bored of being iconic in the corner and if you want to compete in the world then being part of telly is part of that. This is the biggest show on TV and that is why I am doing it.

“And now I have made the decision, I don’t want to focus too much on what the experience might be like, but my intention is it is going to be amazing.”

The former Culture Club frontman, who is known for his flamboyant style said the show was “three weeks without make-up and three weeks is nothing”.

Olivia Attwood – Reality TV star

Pictured: Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood first shot to fame in 2017 on Love Island and has also starred on Celebs Go Dating and The Only Way Is Essex (Towie).

The 31-year-old said viewers might be surprised that she will not be “high maintenance” as she is cut off from home comforts in the jungle.

“One of the things that will be nice will be to show a different side to me,” she said.

“I think people think I am high maintenance and I will struggle without make-up and nails, but I am not that bothered and I think that might surprise people. I am happy to muck in.”

Attwood, who came in third place on Love Island alongside Chris Hughes, added that she does not think she will win the show as people either “love or hate” her.

Mike Tindall – Former England rugby player

Pictured: Mike Tindall

Former England rugby player, Mike Tindall will be the first member of the extended British royal family to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 44-year-old is married to Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and has admitted he will miss his wife and three children while in the jungle.

“It is sinking in now that I am taking part,” he said ahead of the launch. “I am ready to rumble!”

The sportsman also said he was inspired to join the show by his friend and former contestant and rugby player, James Haskell.

Sue Cleaver – Coronation Street

Pictured: Sue Cleaver.

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver is entering the jungle ahead of her 60th birthday.

Cleaver, who is known for playing Eileen on the soap, said she is taking part in the hit ITV series to ‘shake things up’ ahead of the milestone birthday.

The 59-year-old, who joined Corrie 22 years ago, joked that she hopes viewers won’t prefer her soap character to her.

"Viewers are going to see a different person to the person they think I am! I am very different. That can be worrying. They might decide they don’t like me as much as Eileen.”

Scarlette Douglas - TV presenter and property expert

Pictured: Scarlette Douglas

Scarlette Douglas, who you may recongise from A Place in the Sun has admitted that she has an irrational fear of spiders, but one of the hardest things about living in the jungle will be not being able to speak to her parents, who she calls four times a day.

“I am dreading any trial involving spiders and I am also dreading the food trial. It’s going to be hard too not being able to bring my seasoning into camp but I want to prove to everyone I can smash it," she said.

Charlene White - Loose Women star

Pictured: Charlene White

Presenter and journalist Charlene White was looking for a new challenge and decided that I’m a Celeb fit the bill. The Loose Women panelist said she doesn’t mind being the mammy of the camp and hopes to find out more about her fellow campmates. “I can be sat with someone at dinner who I don’t know and I love to find out lots about them,” she added.

Like other contestants, she is hoping the show will be a chance to show viewers what she is really like as a person.

“I love music, dancing and clubbing and I want to show I am just a regular girl from south London who reads the news."

Owen Warner – Hollyoaks star

Pictured: Owen Warner

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner is heading to the jungle and admits he has a phobia of snakes. However, he said not having his twice-weekly haircut will be the biggest challenge.

With being in such close proximity to one another — and not to mention the hunger and tiredness — it is easy to get irritable at camp but Warner doesn’t think he will get wound up by his fellow campmates. If they do step out of line, he will tell them, he said.

“If someone is out of order, then I will say something. But I don’t want it to cause any tension and hopefully they will stop," he said.

"I don’t think I will cry either in the jungle but then again I cry at most films and sometimes even new food."

Babatúndé Aléshé– Comedian

Babatúndé Aléshé

Comedian Babatúndé Aléshé will undoubtedly add some humour to the camp and as someone who is admittedly afraid of “absolutely everything”, he will be a source of great entertainment too.

“I am going to see what happens but I know I will be doing a lot of screaming for sure,” he said.

"I am not looking forward to any trials but in terms of the one I am dreading the most, I saw one where someone was lying in a box and they put things into the box like snakes and mice. Now that would freak me out. I think I will lose it.”

Chris Moyles – Radio Presenter

Pictured: Chris Moyles

Radio X presenter Chris Moyles is afraid of heights so his arrival to the jungle will probably see him face his biggest fear, before even stepping foot in camp.

"I am petrified of heights and getting into camp will be a massive challenge for me. Even that rickety rope bridge makes my heart start going. I have ever jumped out of a plane or walked out on a plank on a high-rise building before and I know I have got to suck it all up."

Moyles admitted he has been approached to do the show several times over the years and had always said no.

"But this year, I didn’t say no immediately, and I ended up going to a meeting.

"Now I don’t know why I said yes. But I am a huge fan of the show and I know what I am letting myself in for. My friends who have done it before have told me I will have a great time.”

Jill Scott – Former English footballer

Pictured: Jill Scott

Former England female footballer Jill Scott has also been confirmed as a contestant for 2022.

The 35-year-old ex-midfielder said: “People know me for my football and they see stupid videos of us, so this will be nice for people to get to know a bit more about my personality.” Scott said she “loves being part of a team” and hopes they can “create a good camp” in the jungle.

She added: “I am not going in to win. I am going in to have a good time.”