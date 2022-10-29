Radio Highlights: RTÉ Concert Orchestra's Horrors of Halloween; Lyric FM celebrates our native trees

Saturday

Daybreak With Evonne Ferguson

Lyric FM, 7am

Easing you into the weekend with a gentle blend of music, plus regular intervals for news and weather.

Documentary On One – Miss Folan’s Last Wish

Radio One, 2pm

In 1967, an Irish emigrant to America had a dying wish to be buried at home on her native island of Inis Meáin. A series of unfortunate events occurred when an attempt was made to transfer her coffin from Shannon by helicopter.

Evelyn Grant’s Weekend Drive

Lyrics 4pm

The best orchestral works, chamber music and favourite tunes, performed by great international and Irish artists. Plus, Una Hunt brings us her Piano Passions in a new eight-part feature at 6pm.

Sunday

Root and Branch

Lyric FM, 6pm

Ecologist Anja Murray and musician Brían Mac Gloinn (Ye Vagabonds) celebrate Ireland’s native trees, weaving together history, ecology and folklore with traditional tunes and especially composed songs by Brían Mac Gloinn (of Ye Vagabonds).

Spoken Stories: Creatures of the Earth

Radio One

RTÉ’s writing showcase of contemporary writers; Law of the Instrument by Lisa McInerney, read by Stephen O’Leary. Eoin’s mother will be dead 20 years next week. He was two when his father had her killed, and the still live in the family home.

Monday

RTÉ Concert Orchestra Presents Horrors of Halloween

Radio One 2pm

The RTÉ Concert Orchestra Presents Horrors of Halloween, with special guests Naomi Louisa O’Connell, Maija Sofia, Phelim Drew and Sophie White.

Documentary On One

Radio One, 6pm

I’ll Send You Butterflies is the story of a woman’s journey through Motor Neurone Disease.

Tuesday

Nature Nights

Radio One, 10pm

At the foot of Mweelrea in West Mayo, ornithologist Prof David Cabot reflects on over 60 years of work as an ecologist.

Wednesday

Nature Nights

Radio One, 10.35pm

Niall Hatch travels to the bustling grounds of Trinity College Dublin, home to generations of wild canines, to learn more about the secret life of the urban red fox.

Brother Sun, Sister Moon

Radio One, 10.50pm

Author John Connell, poet Jane Clarke and environmental campaigner Lorna Gold read from their own work and classical writings on nature and reflect on how the natural world has inspired artists since ancient times.

Thursday

Adhmhaidin

RnaG, 8am

Broadcast live from An Ródaí, the RnaG Roadcaster, at the Oireachtas na Samhna festival in Killarney.



Séamus Ó Scanláin presents My Farm At Night

Radio One, 10.50pm

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan walks the fields of her Limerick farm in darkness, listening to her cattle at rest and reflecting on the farmer’s relationship with wild animals and biodiversity.

Friday

Lyric Live: National Symphony Orchestra

Lyric FM, 7pm

Violinist Alena Baeva joins the National Symphony Orchestra for one of the great Brahms concertos and acclaimed Estonian conductor Mihhail Gerts brings us Strauss’ Symphonia Domestica.

Mórchomórtas Sean-Nóis na bhFear

RnaG, 7pm

The men take to the stage tonight for the men’s sean-nós finals, presented live from the Oireachtas festival in Killarney this evening by Róisín Ní Chéileachair and Séamus Ó Scanláin.