Radio Highlights: RTÉ Concert Orchestra's Horrors of Halloween; Lyric FM celebrates our native trees

Easing you into the weekend with a gentle blend of music, plus regular intervals for news and weather.
In 1967, an Irish emigrant to America had a dying wish to be buried at home on her native island of Inis Meáin. A series of unfortunate events occurred when an attempt was made to transfer her coffin from Shannon by helicopter.
The best orchestral works, chamber music and favourite tunes, performed by great international and Irish artists. Plus, Una Hunt brings us her Piano Passions in a new eight-part feature at 6pm.
Ecologist Anja Murray and musician Brían Mac Gloinn (Ye Vagabonds) celebrate Ireland’s native trees, weaving together history, ecology and folklore with traditional tunes and especially composed songs by Brían Mac Gloinn (of Ye Vagabonds).
RTÉ’s writing showcase of contemporary writers;by Lisa McInerney, read by Stephen O’Leary. Eoin’s mother will be dead 20 years next week. He was two when his father had her killed, and the still live in the family home.
The RTÉ Concert Orchestra Presents, with special guests Naomi Louisa O’Connell, Maija Sofia, Phelim Drew and Sophie White.
is the story of a woman’s journey through Motor Neurone Disease.
At the foot of Mweelrea in West Mayo, ornithologist Prof David Cabot reflects on over 60 years of work as an ecologist.
Niall Hatch travels to the bustling grounds of Trinity College Dublin, home to generations of wild canines, to learn more about the secret life of the urban red fox.
Author John Connell, poet Jane Clarke and environmental campaigner Lorna Gold read from their own work and classical writings on nature and reflect on how the natural world has inspired artists since ancient times.
Broadcast live from An Ródaí, the RnaG Roadcaster, at the Oireachtas na Samhna festival in Killarney.
Hannah Quinn-Mulligan walks the fields of her Limerick farm in darkness, listening to her cattle at rest and reflecting on the farmer’s relationship with wild animals and biodiversity.
Violinist Alena Baeva joins the National Symphony Orchestra for one of the great Brahms concertos and acclaimed Estonian conductor Mihhail Gerts brings us Strauss’ Symphonia Domestica.
The men take to the stage tonight for the men’s sean-nós finals, presented live from the Oireachtas festival in Killarney this evening by Róisín Ní Chéileachair and Séamus Ó Scanláin.