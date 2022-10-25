My Policeman: Harry Styles' film explores forbidden love in an earlier era  

For younger people in 2022, described by My Policeman director Michael Grandage as “the most unprejudiced generation ever born”, it might be all too easy to forget how recently being gay was an offence punishable by a prison sentence.

Grandage’s film, which stars Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson, follows the heartbreaking story of a trio of twenty-somethings in the 1950s who become entangled in a love triangle forbidden not only for its infidelity but by Britain’s prejudiced laws that punish homosexuality.

“I was born into an England where the laws were like they are at the beginning of this film, it only changed during my lifetime,” says Grandage, 60, famed for his work in theatre and for 2016 film Genius.

“I’m absolutely, obviously, very proud of the advances we’ve made over the last 40 years — but actually, if I’m honest with you, since I started making this film, which was three years ago now, I feel that we’re in a slightly fragile world again, and I think there is even the possibility of potentially going back to something like that if we’re not careful.

“My hope is, when we release it, a massive young group of people will watch it and take it on as something that becomes part of a socio-political argument, as well as all of the beautiful love story that’s at the centre of it.”

Pictured: Harry Styles as (younger) Tom. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film My Policeman. Picture: PA Photo/©Prime Video/Parisa Taghizadeh.

My Policeman tells the story of policeman Tom and school teacher Marion, a couple living in 1950s Brighton. From the moment Marion, played by The Crown star Emma Corrin, meets Tom, played by pop icon Harry Styles, she is smitten.

However, Tom is entangled in a secret love affair with art curator Patrick, played by David Dawson, who is comfortable in his sexuality even though the law is fighting against him. The relationship plays out under Marion’s nose as the three become friends, bonding over the joys of art and culture, as the film explores the multitudes that love can contain.

The narrative dances between two timelines, flashing forward to 1999 where we meet Tom and Marion again — still married, but with Marion caring for Patrick, who’s been left incapacitated by a stroke.

“You’ve got three people who meet when they’re young in the 1950s, and they’re drawn together by love, and linked forevermore because of the actions they take with and against one another. And that profoundly affects their lives throughout the decades,” says BAFTA winner Gina McKee, 58, who plays the older version of Marion.

“Then you take the drama four decades later, and bring those three characters together in order to look and perhaps resolve their past.”

In the older versions of Marion, Tom and Patrick — the latter of whom are played by Linus Roache and Rupert Everett — we see a true love that has permeated the decades and their horrors.

Marion and Tom have maintained their relationship, in whatever form that might have taken, and Marion cares for Patrick while he cannot care for himself. Tom, on the other hand, completely avoids him, but it’s clear they are all carefully navigating old wounds.

There is a distinct contrast between the two timelines in terms of mood and cinematography, with each narrative thread exploring the many different nuanced forms that love can take.

“While Tom and Marion are still together, and they might have — well, they do have a relationship that was without children, and possibly without any physical contact, they do have incredible friendship and a bond. And that is worth exploring as something, as an entity in its own right,” says Grandage.

“And then you have this young, abandoned relationship that is lust and love-based all in one between these two people, but can’t happen because of the law. And what does that do to a man?

“It doesn’t do much to Patrick because he was at home with his sexuality, and he just knew that he had the law against him, but he wasn’t going to change his personality. So he’s remained true to himself. In a way, he’s perhaps the most honest character in the film, actually, because he’s got nothing to hide.”

Pictured: Gina McKee as Marion and Linus Roache as Tom. Picture: PA Photo/©Prime Video/Parisa Taghizadeh.

Casting Corrin and Styles in the leading roles of Tom and Marion was, Grandage says, a “great joy” because “they bring with them quite a considerable — huge, actually — fanbase of young people, many of whom may well not know the story of our laws in England back in 1957”.

“And for them to be able to see that, I hope and suspect that they will become very strong advocates for never returning to a society where you weren’t allowed to be who you are, where you were suppressed, where you were not free.”

McKee worked closely with Corrin to craft the two versions of Marion, but was also careful to maintain the perspective that age would bring to the character.

“It was very interesting sharing a role,” says the star of Our Friends in the North. “Emma and Harry and David shot their 1950s stuff first, so it was really useful because we were given, as the older cohorts, three or four scenes that we could look at as reference material.

“But we also used technology, for example Zoom, obviously spoke on the phone, Emma and I, so we could talk about elements that we felt we needed to bring out. That was useful. And our director Michael Grandage was a really good conduit to bring everything together. So I enjoyed the challenge. It was good.”

For Grandage, casting six actors for the three leading roles, rather than prosthetically ageing the younger actors, was essential because “over a 40-year period of time, our faces change, our tastes change, our personalities shift in many ways, so I felt finding three completely different actors to play Tom, Marion and Patrick as their older selves would actually be truer to the reality. They are not the same people we meet in 1957 anymore.”

“I think it’s very interesting to have that perspective,” adds McKee.

“I think age brings about a perspective. But if you’re going to really, really benefit from ageing, you’ve got to have the courage to face your past if it needs facing. And I think that’s what we witnessed in the movie.”

My Policeman is in cinemas now, and comes to Prime Video on Friday, November 4