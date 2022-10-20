'Irish Examiner' writers join Graham Norton and Charlie Bird on shortlist for Irish Book Awards

Three Irish Examiner contributors feature on the shortlist for the An Post Irish Book Awards 2022, announced on Thursday.

Weekend columnist Edel Coffey is on the shortlist for Crime Fiction Book of the Year for Breaking Point, while regular sports contributor Tadhg Coakley is nominated for the Sports Book of the Year with The Game.

Columnist Colm O’Regan is shortlisted for the Lifestyle Book of the Year for Climate Worrier.

Rory Hearne, a lecturer in Social Policy in Maynooth University and regular contributor to the Irish Examiner, is also shortlisted for his new book on the housing crisis, Gaffs: Why No One Can Get a House, and What We Can Do About It.

Tadhg Coakley is nominated for his book 'The Game'. Picture Denis Minihane.

Other authors on the shortlist include Catherine Ryan Howard, Graham Norton, Charlie Bird, Maggie O’Farrell, John Creedon, Eoin Colfer, Kellie Harrington, and Bono.

Among the other Cork writers on the list are Louise O'Neill, Lily Higgins, and Caroline O'Donoghue, while West Cork-based novelist Sara Baume is also recognised.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Dublin on November 23.

A one-hour special will be broadcast on RTÉ One on December 7 exploring the six books and authors competing for the accolade of ‘An Post Irish Book Awards Book of the Year 2022’, culminating in the announcement of the overall winner.

There are 18 categories including Novel of the Year, Children, Cookbook, Crime Fiction, Popular Fiction, Non-fiction, Sports, Lifestyle, Short Story, Irish language, Poem, Newcomer, Teen and Young Adult, Irish Published, and Biography.

How to vote

The public can vote online for the best books of the year on the An Post Irish Book Awards website.

All voters will be entered into a prize draw to win one of five €100 National Book Token vouchers. Voters may cast their votes from 9am on October 21 until voting closes on November 10.

An Post is also continuing with its #ReadersWanted campaign, celebrating the value and joy of reading and encouraging everyone to pick up more books, more often — simply search for the hashtag online to get involved.

Colm O'Regan is also on the shortlist for 'Climate Warrior'. Picture: Moya Nolan

Brendan Corbett, chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said: “This year’s shortlist, once again, displays the talent of Irish writers and exemplifies the diversity of Ireland’s literary culture.

"Each category is steeped with exceptional writing and truly deserving writers and authors, as well as publishers and booksellers.

“The An Post Irish Book Awards is one of the major highlights of the literary calendar and I am delighted to see the continually growing interest in the initiative."

David McRedmond, CEO of An Post, says: “For the first time in three years, I look forward to a gathering in person in November to celebrate the best of Irish writing, publishing and bookselling at the An Post Irish Book Awards."