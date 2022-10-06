A Dó review: Telefís album a moving final act by the late Cathal Coughlan    

When Cathal Coughlan joined the Irish Examiner over Zoom last January to discuss his new project, Telefís, he revealed he and collaborator Garret ‘Jacknife’ Lee had already recorded a second album which they hoped to release shortly. Coughlan was full of enthusiasm and so his death in May came as a shock.

As the voice, face and molten personality of Microdisney and Fatima Mansions, the Corkman achieved too much for A Dó to be considered a swan song or any kind of definitive final statement. It is, however, a haunting farewell from an artist who combined rage, wit and classic songwriting — topped off with his luxuriant singing voice.