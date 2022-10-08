Radio Highlights: Black History Month and Ireland's native trees on LyricFM

Award-winning, internationally-distributed weekly LGBTQ radio programme, produced in Los Angeles.
Scottish soprano Rachel Redmond is Vlad Smishkewich's special Black History Month guest, plus a glance at the upcoming East Cork Early Music Festival.
Root and Branch — Birch: the first in a series celebrating Ireland's native trees withcolumnist Anja Murray and Ye Vagabonds musician, Brían MacGloinn.
Áine Hensey returns with more afternoon trad — album of the week isby flautist Marian Curtin and fiddle player Therese McInerney.
author Paul Clements talks with Seán Rocks talks about writer Morris' remarkable life; Frances O'Connor, actress and film director, discusses her film 'Emily'.
Today it’s all about the music — Mrunglody native Sylvia Barbados writes another hit, and the class take her on tour. But what is Teabag Steve up to?
Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha spins some top traditional tunes, from new releases, classic albums, and the vast R na G archive of live traditional performances.
It’s 1847, and 16-year-old Margaret, her little sister Ellen and her father are about to board a ship to Grosse Ile in Quebec. Margaret’s father develops a fever and is placed in quarantine, but Margaret is determined that she and Ellen won’t be separated from one another.
More gems from the RTÉ Session Archives: Mexican Pets in 1995 Fanning Session; Sprint's Studio 8 session from 2019, and a 2020 home-recorded session from 'hyperjackpop' innovator Meljoann.
Writer, poet and theologian Pádraig Ó Tuama on his new poetry anthology.
Album of the week is, the self-titled album from the alter-ego of US songwriter Annie Clarke — Dan Hegarty presents an archival interview from 2014's Electric Picnic.
Liam Ó Maonlaí is joined by Charlie and Éilís Lennon to play music, chat, and improvise. Video on R na G's socials, and rte.ie/gaeilge.
Dear, sweet Neil Hannon and his Divine Comedy, captured in their dignified yet vibrant pomp, at last July’s Rudolstadt Festival in Germany. Dan Hegarty presents.
Writer Rebecca Miller on her father, playwright Arthur Miller, and her short-fiction collection.
— the broadcast premiere of a new cantata, based upon material from UCD Archives on the Irish Civil War (1922-1923).
We speak with Sinéad McKee from the ISPCC about how to work out if behaviour you’re experiencing is bullying, or something else, and she gives great advice about what you can and should do if you, or someone you know, is being bullied.