Radio Highlights: Black History Month and Ireland's native trees on LyricFM

Elsewhere: Pádraig O'Tuama on Arena; new shows on RTÉ Jr; Sprints, Meljoann and Mexican Pets in archival session on The Alternative
Brían McGloinn and Anja Murray while recording for 'Root & Branch'; Sunday, 6pm; LyricFM

Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 02:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

SATURDAY 

This Way Out

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 8pm

Award-winning, internationally-distributed weekly LGBTQ radio programme, produced in Los Angeles.

SUNDAY 

Vox Nostra

LyricFM, 7am

Scottish soprano Rachel Redmond is Vlad Smishkewich's special Black History Month guest, plus a glance at the upcoming East Cork Early Music Festival.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Root and Branch — Birch: the first in a series celebrating Ireland's native trees with Irish Examiner columnist Anja Murray and Ye Vagabonds musician, Brían MacGloinn.

MONDAY 

Binneas Béil

R na G, 3pm 

Áine Hensey returns with more afternoon trad — album of the week is The Youth That Belonged To Miltown by flautist Marian Curtin and fiddle player Therese McInerney.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Jan Morris: Life from Both Sides author Paul Clements talks with Seán Rocks talks about writer Morris' remarkable life; Frances O'Connor, actress and film director, discusses her film 'Emily'.

Nero’s Class

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Today it’s all about the music — Mrunglody native Sylvia Barbados writes another hit, and the class take her on tour. But what is Teabag Steve up to?

Meljoann: 2020 home-recorded session hailed by academics as an important prototype of hyperjackpop; Tuesday, 11pm; 2FM
Meljoann: 2020 home-recorded session hailed by academics as an important prototype of hyperjackpop; Tuesday, 11pm; 2FM

TUESDAY 

Ceol Binn ó na Beanna

R na G, 7pm

Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha spins some top traditional tunes, from new releases, classic albums, and the vast R na G archive of live traditional performances.

A New Home: Ireland to Canada 

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

It’s 1847, and 16-year-old Margaret, her little sister Ellen and her father are about to board a ship to Grosse Ile in Quebec. Margaret’s father develops a fever and is placed in quarantine, but Margaret is determined that she and Ellen won’t be separated from one another.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

More gems from the RTÉ Session Archives: Mexican Pets in 1995 Fanning Session; Sprint's Studio 8 session from 2019, and a 2020 home-recorded session from 'hyperjackpop' innovator Meljoann.

WEDNESDAY 

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm 

Writer, poet and theologian Pádraig Ó Tuama on his new poetry anthology Poetry Unbound.

The Alternative, 

2FM, 11pm

Album of the week is St Vincent, the self-titled album from the alter-ego of US songwriter Annie Clarke — Dan Hegarty presents an archival interview from 2014's Electric Picnic.

THURSDAY 

Cuan an Cheoil

R na G, 7pm

Liam Ó Maonlaí is joined by Charlie and Éilís Lennon to play music, chat, and improvise. Video on R na G's socials, and rte.ie/gaeilge.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dear, sweet Neil Hannon and his Divine Comedy, captured in their dignified yet vibrant pomp, at last July’s Rudolstadt Festival in Germany. Dan Hegarty presents.

FRIDAY 

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer Rebecca Miller on her father, playwright Arthur Miller, and her short-fiction collection Total: Stories.

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

Who’d Ever Think It Would Come to This?: A Civil War Cantata — the broadcast premiere of a new cantata, based upon material from UCD Archives on the Irish Civil War (1922-1923).

The Kids Are All Right

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

We speak with Sinéad McKee from the ISPCC about how to work out if behaviour you’re experiencing is bullying, or something else, and she gives great advice about what you can and should do if you, or someone you know, is being bullied.

