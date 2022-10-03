Matilda The Musical with Toy Show star announced for Cork International Film Festival

Alisha Weir stars as Matilda

Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 13:55
Nicole Glennon

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical with Toy Show star Alisha Weir is one of the first films to be announced for Cork International Film Festival (CIFF) this November.

The 67th iteration of the festival returns to cinemas and venues across the city from November 10 - 20 this year, including a three-day digital programme of highlights available nationwide.

The family-friendly musical has been announced as the Family Gala presentation on Sunday, November 20 at the Everyman. 

Adapted from the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Matilda stars young Dubliner Alisha Weir (who some may recognise from the Late Late Toy Show in 2017 when she performed 'True Colours') in the leading role, and Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull.

 Emma Thompson as Agatha Trunchbull in Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical. Picture: Dan Smith/Netflix 
The childhood theme will continue in CIFF's Wild Child Retrospective which aims to showcase very different experiences of childhood, and how early influences can shape your life, through seven extraordinary classic films

West-Cork filmed War of the Buttons is one of these, which is described as "a timeless tale of two rival gangs of kids" which captures the treasures and trials of childhood.

Actor Brady Corbet's directorial debut, The Childhood of a Leader, is also on the billing. A fictional account of the childhood years of a future dictator, the film focuses on key moments which shape his path. Tom Sweet stars as the young boy, with Liam Cunningham and Bérénice Bejo as his parents, and a strong supporting cast including Stacey Martin and Robert Pattinson. 

Singer Sinead O'Connor will star as the Virgin Mary
Another addition to the Retrospective is Neil Jordan’s adaptation of Patrick McCabe’s novel The Butcher Boy, a rollicking ride through the mind of young Francie Brady. 

  • Cork International Film Festival runs from November 10 – 20. 
  • Full programme available from Wednesday 12 October at corkfilmfest.org.

