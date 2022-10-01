Radio Highlights: Morrígan on LyricFM; new shows on UCC 98.3FM and RTÉ Jr

SATURDAY

An tSeachtain le Máirín ní Ghadhra

R na G, 11am

Broadcasting live from the University of Galway, where a conference on Irish-language literature and culture is taking place this weekend in collaboration with the journal Comhar, which celebrates 80 years this year.

Opera Night Lyric FM, 7pm From composer John O'Brien and librettist Éadaoin O'Donoghue comes the new opera, Morrígan — produced by Cork Opera House in association with The Everyman Theatre.

SUNDAY

The County Measure

RTÉ 1, 10am

What makes a county? An ambitious landmark series celebrating the individual identities of the 32 counties of Ireland as they are today, one hundred years on from the formation of the state.

MONDAY

The Full Score

Lyric FM, 1pm

To mark Black History Month, music of mourning, compassion, and hope in memory of George Floyd and all victims of racial violence and hate in today's concert with the Minnesota Orchestra.

Nero's Class RTÉ Jr, 7pm A surreal radio odyssey, a modern-day folk tale, and a head-spinning school tour into uncharted territories. Join the befuddled Professor Nero, his three reluctant pupils, and a series of uninvited guests on the ultimate field trip. Created by Bobby Aherne (No Monster Club, D'You Remember Yer Man?), Nero's Class will entertain and delight kids from age seven up.

TUESDAY

A New Home: Norway to Ireland

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

This week, we travel back to meet Alva, a 12-year-old, living in Viking Dublin with her family.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Ahead of a UK tour in December, and a December 16 gig at Dublin's Button Factory, Dan Hegarty presents a second chance to hear Dublin psych-rockers MELTS in live session action from Studio 8.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Members of the Brokentalkers theatre company discuss their Dublin Theatre Festival production of Icelandic novel The Boy Who Never Was.

THURSDAY

Set Guitars to Kill

UCC 98.3FM, 1pm

'Playing weird tunes and promoting local artists' is the name of the game for presenter Emily Dollery, in a new show as part of the campus radio station's student output.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Music journalist, Dave Rimmer, discusses newly-reprinted '80s pop-music book Like Punk Never Happened.

Cuan an Cheoil R na G, 7pm Liam Ó Maonlaí will be joined by West Cork musicians and sisters Nollaig and Mairéad Casey for a chat and to play some music. Video stream of the show available on R na G social media and rte.ie/gaeilge.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Live action from 2FM's Rising Stage at this past June's Forbidden Fruit festival, from much-fancied Dublin garage-punks Sprints.

FRIDAY

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

The National Symphony Orchestra plays the broadcast premiere of a new work by Jane O’Leary featuring Finghin Collins, plus some favourites by Tchaikovsky and Beethoven.

The Kids Are Alright

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

We speak with science consultant and writer Dr Naomi Lavelle about the science of sleep, and how understanding this can help us not just fall asleep easier, but have a better nights’ sleep, which is great for a healthy body and a healthy mind.