Fiddlesticks: Much-loved UCC ensemble reunite for Cork Folk Festival

In 1994, Liz Doherty – a renowned fiddler from Buncrana, Co Donegal – was lecturing in the music department at UCC. She had a brainwave. She wanted her students to learn traditional music through performance so she got them playing together as a trad fiddle ensemble, discovering aspects about music with their instruments in their hands, through tunes.

At the end of the academic year, the class put on an “exam” performance at Cork’s Triskel Arts Centre. The roof nearly caved in.

“It was amazing that first night,” says Doherty. “It hadn't really been done before – this big wall of fiddles. It was one of those moments when you're like, ‘Oh my God’. Everybody played. We’d harmonies going, playing all these tunes from France, Spain, Canada and Scotland. Afterwards, I was thinking: this could really become a thing in itself. The fiddle group emerged out of that.”

They called themselves Fiddlesticks. A troupe of 15 to 24 fiddlers would be on stage at any one time. She roped in Ita Cunningham, a piano player from Galway, as a cornerstone. Two or three fiddlers double-jobbed as dancers on stage. There was a natural churn to the group’s line-up, as students came and went each year. The band members came from all over Ireland, from Bandon to Belfast, bringing with them their own styles of playing. There was an American, Steve McEvoy, who played for a year while a visiting student at UCC.

Fiddlesticks recorded a CD, Racket in the Rectory. There were memorable sessions, including Bealtaine Festivals in Kerry; a TV performance at the Cork Opera House for the Gradam Cheoil Awards; and their favourite date each year in the calendar – the Baltimore Fiddle Fair. Then it came to a halt. Doherty took a break from academia to focus on touring and her solo career. The group performed their last gig at Celtic Connections in Glasgow in 2001. Until now.

Declan McCarthy, founder of Baltimore Fiddle Fair, caught Doherty at an “opportune moment” and persuaded her to get the band back on the road again for a concert to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the fair.

Doherty and 15 of the original band members – some who haven’t seen each other since Fiddlesticks disbanded over 20 years ago – are back together for one night only. It’ll be special. Doherty has no doubt: “The Fiddlesticks gathering will be hilarious and mental and fantastic.”

Fiddle Fair Gala Concert with Liz Doherty’s Fiddlesticks, as part of Cork Folk Festival, 8pm, Friday, 30 September, Live at St. Luke’s. See: www.corkfolkfestival.com

Aoife Granville: “I went back to UCC to do a PhD in 2006 and began lecturing at the music department. Then I worked at Newcastle University for a few years as a lecturer in folk and popular music. I managed an arts centre after that in Ballyvourney, Cork. Now I’m back lecturing at UCC’s folklore department. I divide my time between Dingle, where I’m from, and Cork, but. as a board member of the Arts Council, I'm also in Dublin quite a bit. I get abroad to festivals and gigs a couple of times a year too. Lots of going!”

Eoghan Neff: “I’m from Rathpeacon. After my Fiddlesticks experience, I’ve been performing principally as a live fiddle looping artist. First, I toured with Riverdance for over a year, and subsequently lived in Limerick, Cardiff, Dublin and Madrid before settling in Ennis, Co Clare. A journey dictated by the performance and academic careers of myself and my wife, Flamenco dancer, Dr Rebeca Mateos Morante. We met in Riverdance, and now our daughter, Nóra, 15 years old and a fine drummer, is finding her own beat to march to.”

Imogen Gunner: “I was born in Reading, England, but I became an Irish citizen in 2015. After finishing as a Fiddlestick, I studied as a postgraduate at University of Limerick. I’m a director these days at Newcastle University’s music studies centre. Students still ask me about Fiddlesticks; Liz Doherty has legendary status amongst our fiddlers! I’m just back from Paris, where I’ve been working with French linguist and feminist philosopher Luce Irigaray on research for a new theatre piece.”

Rory Healy: “After graduating from UCC, I moved to Dublin primary school teacher training. I’ve been a primary school principal for the greater part of my teaching career. I’m originally from Ballycoog, Co Wicklow, and still live in the county, in Shillelagh, with my wife, Mairéad, and our two sons, Roan and Aindí. Music wise, the local branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann is where you will find me and my son, Aindí, playing sessions, concerts, and preparing for Fleadhanna.”