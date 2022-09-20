Autumn Air: Mitchelstown's November weekender returns with feast of music

Following its debut in the depths of the Covid crisis last autumn, as part of an initial return of small-scale events, Mitchelstown's Autumn Air weekender is set to return for 2022, with a four-date run at Walsh's bar in the Co Cork town in November.
Paul Noonan, The Scratch, Jerry Fish will headline three nights at The Yard Bar in Walsh’s, with emerging talent like Bronagh Gallagher, Lorraine Nash, Ciarán O’Gorman and Sean Joyce set to support.
Headlining on Thursday November 17 are Dublin acoustic act The Scratch, who have impressed audiences around the UK, Ireland beyond with a white-hot mix of traditional Irish music and metal's groovier excesses; on Friday November 18 is Bell X1 vocalist Paul Noonan, exploring a deep body of band and solo work; on Saturday November 19 is musician and raconteur Jerry Fish with his usual showmanship and selection of special guests; while Sunday November 20's headliner is yet to be revealed.
"Following the return of INDIE to Mitchelstown during the summer, it's great to be able to follow it with the second Autumn Air thanks to the assistance of The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media," said festival organiser, Shane Dunne.
"Our first Autumn Air was so well received last time out - for many people it was the first live music that they had seen in over two years. Thankfully things have moved on and we're very grateful to the acts who have agreed to play these intimate shows as we know it will be a real treat for fans to see them in a venue like The Yard Bar at Walsh's."
- Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday September 23, from Ticketmaster and www.autumnair.live.