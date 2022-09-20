Autumn Air: Mitchelstown's November weekender returns with feast of music

Following its debut in the depths of the Covid crisis last autumn, as part of an initial return of small-scale events, Mitchelstown's Autumn Air weekender is set to return for 2022, with a four-date run at Walsh's bar in the Co Cork town in November.

Paul Noonan, The Scratch, Jerry Fish will headline three nights at The Yard Bar in Walsh’s, with emerging talent like Bronagh Gallagher, Lorraine Nash, Ciarán O’Gorman and Sean Joyce set to support.