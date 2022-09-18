Culture That Made Me: Rory’s Stories talks Luke Kelly, Robin Williams, and Mr Bean 

Rory O’Connor, 35, grew up in Ashbourne, Co Meath. In 2014, he set up a Facebook account to publish funny posts, which now has over 750,000 followers. Gill Books published his memoir Rory’s Story: My Unexpected Journey to Self-Belief in 2020.

He has also published humorous guidebooks based on his Rory’s Stories persona, and has a new book coming out in October.

An Evening With Rory’s Stories at the Cork Opera House, Sunday, September 25. See: www.corkoperahouse.ie

The Simpsons

The Simpsons was always on in my world. I relate to Homer Simpson. He shares similarities with myself. He has three kids — two girls and a boy, like myself — and my young lad is nuts like Bart. Homer was an icon for me growing up — one of these people that is just a genius without even trying, and I'm not saying I'm a genius. I mean stupid things would happen to me without even me realising it, a Simple Simon-type of person. I’m a bit of a natural klutz.

Father Ted

Father Ted is so simple, it’s genius. A character like Dougal, say. Everyone can relate to a friend or a person who they went to school with that’s Dougal — a fella that’s for the birds all the time and would be five minutes behind every conversation. There’s a bit of Dougal in myself. My attention span wouldn't be great. And his facial expressions. I'm a big believer in silent comedy. Sometimes a facial expression says a thousand words, and is enough to give you a belly laugh. Dougal was good at that.

Ardal O'Hanlon as Dougal in Father Ted.

Mr Bean

I watched a lot of Mr Bean as a young fella. Rowan Atkinson as Mr Bean was a genius. Top shelf. The thing about Mr Bean is you could have an Irishman, a Frenchman, an Argentinian sitting in a sitting room together watching it and we’d all be snorting with laughter. Even though none of us could have a conversation with each other. In all the episodes of Mr Bean, he spoke maybe 10 times; he didn’t need to. Just a look at the head on him and you’ll laugh. Anyone from the age of 10 to 80 can watch it and laugh.

Robin Williams

There’s a series on Apply TV called Superstar. One episode is on Robin Williams. That guy was top drawer. Talk about madness. As he used to say, “We’re all given that little bit of madness. We must not waste it.” He was given lorry loads of madness. He was different grade.

Dumb and Dumber

Jim Carrey was my number one comedian growing up. Next level. He’d just have to look at me — wouldn’t have to say anything — and I’d laugh. Hence I never bought into any of his serious films. I couldn't take him seriously. When I’d look at him, I’d just see his Ace Ventura haircut and that’s me gone. Or an even better haircut — Lloyd Christmas in Dumb and Dumber, across the forehead straight as a ruler. Dumb and Dumber is a film I’ve genuinely watched over a hundred times and I still pick up on stuff in it.

The Shawshank Redemption

If I was sent to prison, the film I’d bring with me is The Shawshank Redemption. For obvious reasons. The reason I love it is no matter what's going on in your life or how you're feeling, you turn that on and two hours later you’ve a little more hope. It's that powerful storyline — never give up. I love that line towards the end by Morgan Freeman’s character: “I find I’m so excited, I can barely sit still or hold a thought in my head.”

The Shawshank Redemption.

The Last Dance

I loved The Last Dance about Michael Jordan. Right down my alley. One of the lads from my GAA club was inspired by it. We had won a championship together. None of us had played football in two or three years. He sent a message to our WhatsApp group during lockdown, saying, “Right lads, how about we go back and play with the third team next year? It’d be class. We go down, train. It’s Junior B football. No one will touch us. It’ll be lovely to win the trophy, having our kids on the pitch for the presentation.” We were up for it, all geared up, firing out motivational stuff into the WhatsApp chat. Sure we ended up in a relegation battle. We forgot we were aul lads. There was no grand finale.

The Gambler

I read Oisín McConville’s book The Gambler Back maybe 10 years ago. It really resonated with me. I could identify with Oisín’s gambler mindset. It made me reflect about my own situation. It was the beginning of me realising I had a gambling problem. That led me to asking for help back in 2013. I don't gamble anymore. I knocked it on the head, but I could pick it up in the morning. Oisín says, “Once a gambler, always a gambler.” It’s all about taming your habits. I’m a very addictive personality, which is a positive and a negative. The negative is the likes of gambling. I have to stay away from it and control it.

The Choice

Philly McMahon is a good friend. His book The Choice was very well written and powerful. The book is like a hero's journey. He grew up in Ballymun. His life was full of adversity. His brother was a heroin addict. A lot of people around him were getting into trouble. Philly was introduced to GAA by Paddy Christie. He fell in love with it. Fast forward. A lot of ups and downs and he won eight All-Ireland medals with Dublin. It’s a powerful story for any young lad to read, facing them kind of challenges early on in life.

The Green Platform

The Green Platform by Declan Coyle is about mindsets. When it comes to negatives and positives, we have to try and think of “the green platform” in every situation. It’s easy to think, “Oh God. Why me? This will only happen to me.” Some people don't understand this, and I firmly believe it — the law of attraction works both ways. You can attract negativity as much as you can attract positivity. The book is very good. I took a lot from it.

Luke Kelly

I'd be typical Irish man. I love an aul ballad. Good Guinness and a sing-song would be my ideal of happiness. Luke Kelly is heroic for me. His songs — the likes of Raglan Road, The Town I loved So Well, Song for Ireland, Scorn Not His Simplicity — have such powerful lyrics. The thing about Luke’s voice is that he could go places no one else could. He could go into these levels in his voice so comfortably where anyone else would be butchering the song. A brilliant ballad singer.