Genevieve O’Reilly: May the Gael force be with you in Star Wars series, Andor

Genevieve O’Reilly is about to do a deep dive into one of her most celebrated characters and the Irish actor is excited at the prospect. Star Wars icon Mon Mothma is one of the characters set to feature prominently in Andor, the new original series set to launch on Disney+.

With two 12-episode seasons already confirmed, Andor is set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars story. It’s set to take a different perspective, focusing on everyday people whose lives are affected by the Empire.

O’Reilly is joined by fellow Irish actors Denise Gough and Fiona Show in the series, whose creator and showrunner is Tony Gilroy (Rogue One, the Bourne movies).

“I mean, it’s what every actor wants to hear, right? ‘We’re interested in your character’,” she says of the returning role, adding that the series will reveal many more layers to Mon Mothma.

“We've seen her previously many different times in the Star Wars universe and she's always had an important role. She's been very regal and important as either a senator or as a leader. And we've often seen moments where she's sending people off on a mission.

“It is a very successful, clearly professional life she has. What's different now is that, yes, she's still quite a successful and an important and sophisticated politician. But we also get to meet the woman that she is behind that, and that's the first time we've had an opportunity to see that. It's really special to be able to get to do it after this long.”

It’s a treasured return for O’Reilly, who originally played the rebel alliance leader in Revenge of the Sith in 2005, only for her scene to be cut from the final version of the film. Over a decade later, her character was reintroduced for the Star Wars spinoff, Rogue One.

She recalls how — in preparation for the role — she studied the work of another actor who had previously played Mon Mothma. That actor had uttered the “Many Bothans died to bring us this information” line of dialogue that Star Wars fans quote to O’Reilly all the time. For O’Reilly, it was important that fans believed in her new take on the iconic character.

“Caroline Blakiston had already played this woman in Return of the Jedi. So when I first stepped into the shoes of Mon Mothma it was one of my first jobs ever, as a young actor, I studied her work. I watched that scene over and over again, I kind of really worked on her vocal syntax, how she spoke, how she held herself, because I wanted people to recognise that I was a younger version of her.

“And it's interesting that was for Revenge of the Sith. While those scenes didn't actually make the cut of that film, I carried those with me [for Rogue One] because I got to work with them so they exist in my cellular memory.”

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma in Andor.

The fact that the story is going to be told in long-form television in what has been a golden era for the format is also exciting to the Dubliner. It means she and her collaborators have more time than ever before to delve into the politician, her motivations and back story.

“I feel long form, narrative, episodic allows us to place characters genuinely at the heart of it, and to drive it,” she agrees. “It has the opportunity to be — and certainly the way Tony works — less plot-driven, less linear focused, and more infused with character and relationship and intricacy and complexities. This is written by Tony Gilroy, who is one of the best writers of the spy thriller genre working today.”

The first episodes of Andor feel quite grounded and gritty and O’Reilly feels they bring another layer to Star Wars storytelling. She understands why this world continues to be compelling, more than 45 years after those memorable credits “a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away,” were first unveiled on our movie screens.

Fiona Shaw as Maarva in Andor.

“Star Wars marries the epic and the intimate quite beautifully — it is a fantasy and yet, at its heart, it is familial,” she says.

“George Lucas created it that way. What Andor allows for is to take that even further, to bury into that even more because he (Gilroy) is interested in humanity.

“With Mon Mothma we've always seen her surrounded by rebels in rebel bases. When we were in Rogue One, she was one of the leaders of the Rebel Alliance within a rebel network. There is a fleet, there are admirals, they are an organised collective.

"When we begin Andor there is only empire and everyone trying to exist within an oppressive empire. So there is nothing as yet for these characters, there is no collective. What's exciting is that within their own sphere of influence, and it will be different for all of them, but they each have to find the seed of rebellion within.”

O’Reilly has enjoyed a successful stage and screen career with roles in Avatar, Spooks, and more recently the TV series Tin Star.

Born in Dublin, she vividly remembers stepping on a plane for the first time as a ten-year-old girl in the chilly capital, and landing in Adelaide, in a temperature of 42 degrees, days later.

Denise Gough as Dedra Meero in Andor.

Like many Irish families, her parents decided to give emigration a go, and though she spent many more years in Australia, her family was steeped in their culture.

“I feel very Irish because my formative years were there and my parents are and our family culture is still very Irish,” she says. “I think what prompted them really was adventure. They were a very young couple with very humble origins. And they were seeking some adventure, an opportunity for themselves.

“I think they are natural creatives — although at its heart I think a lot of Irish culture is instinctively creative: story, song, the spoken word, literature.

“I think they were keen to create their own story and write new chapters. I'm not sure they thought too deeply about it. But they sought adventure and they sought opportunity. My parents are very spirited, beautiful, creative people. I love them very much. They're actually on their way back to Ireland for the first time in three years for my mam to see her family.”

Working on Andor gave her an opportunity she enjoyed — to work and spend time with fellow Irish actors Denise Gough and Fiona Shaw, who are also cast in the series.

“It’s been wonderful to be with other Irish women within this. It’s a lovely thing to share.”