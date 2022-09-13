French New Wave film pioneer Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91

His controversial modern nativity play Hail Mary grabbed headlines when Pope John Paul II denounced it in 1985
Jean-Luc Godard with Anna Karina (Alamy)

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 10:29
AP Reporters

Director Jean-Luc Godard, a pioneer of French New Wave film who revolutionised popular 1960s cinema, has died at the age of 91, according to reports.

Multiple French media outlets confirmed that they had learned the news of Godard’s passing from his relatives on Tuesday.

Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on December 3 1930 in Paris, the ingenious “enfant terrible” stood for years as one of the world’s most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature, Breathless.

His films propelled Jean-Paul Belmondo to stardom and his controversial modern nativity play Hail Mary grabbed headlines when Pope John Paul II denounced it in 1985.

