Garth Brooks at Croke Park FAQs: Tickets, transport, stage times - all you need to know

Garth Brooks will kick off the first of five stadium shows in Croke Park this Friday, with close to 400,000 people expected to see the country superstar in the coming days.

If you're lucky enough to have a ticket, here's what you need to know.

What do I need to know about tickets?

Event organisers are keen to stress the importance of checking your tickets in advance of the concert to ensure you travel on the correct date, and you have them sorted on your phone.

They have also stressed the importance of making sure your phone is charged, as this will be your method of gaining entry to the concert.

Screenshots or printouts of digital tickets will not be accepted, and they have advised all gig goers to ensure they download their tickets from your Ticketmaster account to your iPhone wallet / Google Pay wallet in advance of show day as network coverage may not be available at the venue. Patrons are also asked to ensure the brightness on their phone is set at maximum as they enter the scanning area.

When will Garth Brooks be on stage?

Organisers say Garth Brooks taking to the stage at 7.30pm sharp. There is no support act and gates will open at 5pm.

Getting there and getting home

There is little or no parking close to the venue, so public transport could be your best option.

If you plan on travelling to Dublin from Cork or Limerick by train, and have yet to book your ticket, be quick as a number of trains on the days of the Brooks concerts are already sold out.

An adult train ticket from Cork Kent to Dublin Heuston before showtime on Friday will cost you between €30.99 and €45.49. The last train home is 9pm, so too early to return home on the same night.

Croke Park is roughly a 25-minute walk from O'Connell Street, or a 20-minute walk from Connolly Station.

If you’re landing at Heuston Station, your best option will be to hop on the LUAS red line from Heuston to Connolly Station (get off at the Busáras stop). This will take around 15 – 20 minutes.

The stadium is a similar walking distance from both Parnell and Marlborough LUAS stops on the Green line. The closest DART stop is Connolly Station.

A large number of Dublin bus routes will bring you within walking distance of the stadium also. Croke Park has listened the following services on its website; 1, 7, 11, 13, 14, 16, 27a, 27b, 29a, 31/a, 31b, 32, 33, 40, 40b, 40d, 41, 41b, 41c, 42, 43, 44, 53, 123, 13.

There is a dedicated section on the Transport for Ireland website which provides public transport details for the shows here.

How long will the show be?

The exact length of the show hasn’t been confirmed, but it's rumoured to be in excess of two hours. The curfew for the venue is 10.30pm.

What will he play?

‘All the hits’ is probably an accurate prediction. At shows in the US earlier this year, the likes of If Tomorrow Never Comes, Friends In Low Places and The Dance featured in the main set. Time-permitting, Brooks also likes an encore much longer than the standard two or three songs. Interesting cover-versions sprinkled through his American gigs have included Shallow by Lady Gaga, Make You Feel My Love by Bob Dylan, and an occasional Billy Joel classic.

What’s the weather forecast?

If you're heading to the shows this weekend, Saturday seems like the winning ticket.

Friday ticketholders can expect some light showers, with temperatures expected to range between 16 to 17 degrees during showtime.

Saturday’s forecast is ideal with Mét Eireann forecasting a mainly dry day with good sunny spells and temperatures of 15 to 16 degrees between 7pm and 10pm.

Unfortunately, those heading this Sunday are likely in for a wet one, with rain predicated throughout the show. Raincoats are advised.

Can I bring my own seat for pitch?

No. Inflatable and folding chairs are not permitted.

Can I bring a backpack?

No. Bags larger than A4 will not be permitted into the venue.

Can I bring my large camera or camcorder?

Any large lens professional cameras or any form of video recorder will not be admitted.

Can I bring the kids?

Children under the age of 14 are not permitted on the pitch standing areas. Children under the age of five are not permitted in the concert venue at all, and anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times during the show.