Electric Picnic 2022: The highs and lows of an unforgettable weekend

Electric Picnic is over and out for another year and after a Covid-19 hiatus, it was easy to forget the dramatic highs and lows that come with the weekend-long camping festival.

This year, it rained. A lot. By Friday night, many of the admittedly poorly-erected tents had flooded. But when the morning came, the sun was out again, and it felt like everything was going to be OK. The cycle continued for the weekend and the glimpses of sunshine were the glimmer of hope needed to get through another day.

Despite the many weather-related low points, now that it is all over, it’s the highlights that really stand out. After a proper shower and a good night's sleep, the misery you felt while standing in the pouring rain at 3am while lost somewhere in the Jimi Hendrix campsite quickly begins to fade and soon you're left longing for another weekend of unforgettable performances.

Fans wearing plastic raincoats to protect themselves from the bad rainy weather at Electric Picnic. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews

The Highs

Heat Waves

Most of the high points at this year’s festival probably coincided with moments of respite from the rain. Just before the first downpour on Friday night, thousands made their way to the main stage to see English Indie rock band Glass Animals.

With the tents finally up and the whole weekend ahead of them, the crowd were bursting with excitement to finally hear the hit of summer 2020 — Heat Waves.

“Something incredible happened with this song over here. I don’t know what it was, but I appreciate you so much for that. This one’s called Heat Waves,” said lead singer Dave Bayley before the crowd joined in on the opening lines.

A view of the main stage on Friday night. Picture: Roisin Murphy O'Sullivan

Mary Black

It was a family affair on Sunday when Danny O’Reilly of the Coronas took to the stage with his sister, Rósín O in front of what felt like one of the largest crowds of the weekend. In another twist, the frontman was also joined by his mother, Mary Black.

The surprise appearance was a stand-out highlight from the weekend with many in the crowd and Danny himself getting emotional as she made her way onto the stage.

Podcasts

As well as great music, there were plenty of other events happening across the weekend. On Sunday, while the sun was shining, girl groups flocked to the Electric Arena to see My Therapist Ghosted Me with Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally.

Ahead of Sunday afternoon’s live show, it was one of the most talked-about upcoming events and drew a huge crowd as the duo brought their chart-topping podcast to the stage for the first time.

The Lows

The weather

Of course, the weather was one of the main low points of the weekend. Wet conditions overnight meant tents were flooded, clothes were soaked, and the mud was unavoidable. Friday night’s downpour seemed to take many people by surprise and by Saturday, waterproof ponchos were like gold dust.

Some were forced to sleep in cars while others did all they could to manage the conditions with plastic bags and tent covers. By Sunday, we were all praying for a miracle but just as the Arctic Monkeys took to the stage the heavens opened once again.

I’m glad I experienced #electricpicnic and the #camping as it has compounded my belief that it wasn’t for me & is something I’m NEVER doing again. After 26 hours at #electricpicnic2022 I’m on the way home, and I’ve never been happier!!! pic.twitter.com/uQyOc18szv — Eimhear Ó Dálaigh (@OEimhear) September 3, 2022

The litter

As is usually the case, the Monday morning after Electric Picnic saw lots of litter and abandoned tents. The aforementioned wet weather did not help. Cans, plastic cups and other remnants of the weekend seemed even worse amongst mud and puddles.

A campsite on Monday morning as the festival came to a close.

Abandoned tents floating in the wind and bins overflowing with rubbish surrounded thousands of tired attendees as they made their escape and took on the trek to the car parks, stopping for breaks along the way.

There have been complaints about a lack of bins at the festival, but Festival Republic will reportedly be reusing or recycling anything left behind by campers.