Tom Dunne: Forget the grumblers - Harry Styles will be fab at Slane 

My ears bristled. Despite the fact that there had been dancing on all levels of the Dunne Family household at the announcement of Harry Styles for Slane 2023 I was already hearing mumblings of discontent.

“An insult to the acts that have gone before,” said a tweet. Twitter left it to you to imagine the bitter head shaking.

I had to lie down. These things exercise me, and not in a good way. Some fans characterised his booking as “an insult” to the great venue and those who had played before. “Well I guess I will not make the pilgrimage this year,” sighed one, presumably over an orchestrated Metallica Nothing Else Matters.

In fairness, the Tweeter explained that he had been led to believe that AC/DC or Pearl Jam would be playing. And you’d have to accept that entering a venue expecting to see a 67-year-old man in a school uniform only to be greeted by a 28-year-old one in dress from Comme Des Garcon (yes I do know my Japanese fashion labels) would upset anyone.

But there is no arguing with Old Man Time. For a 67-year-old to headline Slane now would be like the Glen Miller Orchestra headlining the original Woodstock. For Bob Dylan to play would be the equivalent of it being headlined by a ragtime band from the 1910s. And that would be mad, Ted. Time does, or at least should, move on.

Slane has developed an enviable reputation over the years by booking the biggest bands on the planet at the peak of their powers and at centre of the zeitgeist. Often these were without question, rock acts, or as Tidal calls them today, bands from the “Grown Rock” playlist. Surely they mean “Groan”?

In 1985, still one of the most talked about and fondly remembered Slanes ever, it was Bruce at the absolute peak of his powers. It was just 12 months on from Born in the USA. The world was falling at his feet: Grammy awards, 30 million sales, seven top ten singles. It was the time to see the Boss.

Harry Styles will join Slane's impressive list of performers through the decades.

1986 was no different. Queen and Freddie Mercury one year on from their world-conquering Live Aid performance and in the midst of what would be their last ever tour with Mercury. Freddie at his absolute peak and an encore section that included We Will Rock You and We are The Champions! Bliss.

There have been shows from REM, Guns and Roses, Madonna, Eminem and U2, but The Verve’s 1998 show is worth remembering. It was The Verve one year on from Bittersweet Symphony, and Urban Hymns having blown all other albums - apart from Radiohead’s OK Computer - out of the water.

This was the time to see The Verve. If they’d been carried on stage in thrones it wouldn’t have surprised anyone. The line-up also included the Manic Street Preachers, themselves just a year out from a number one single - If You Tolerate This – and James.

But yet, they were all upstaged. Robbie Williams was not long out of Take That and superstardom had yet to beckon. He seemed incongruous on the bill. Even he admitted to feeling out of place. But he bounced on stage, an entertainer amongst earnest rockers. He covered The Las’ There She Goes. People, of all musical persuasions, absolutely loved him.

The following year he was back to headline. By 1999, he was the zeitgeist. Some rock fans may have shook their heads, but he was unavoidable. He also gave good copy, got drunk, fell down, offended people. In other words, regardless of onstage, off it he rocked like Hammer of the Gods-era Zeppelin. He made the point that it’s what happens after the boyband that really counts.

Post-boyband Harry is cooler than a James Bond convention. And the music is great. As it Was is one of the most perfect pop songs of this or any era. It is effortless, intriguing and instantly memorable. It is Last Train to Clarksville, it is S.O.S, Juice, Kiss from a Rose, Crazy in Love. It is 2022 encapsulated in 2 mins and 47 seconds.

Harry Styles is the star of 2022. The charisma is effortless and memorising. He is either desired or envied. In celebrity terms he walks on water. His is the gig you simply must attend! For Slane, booking that talent was utterly inevitable.