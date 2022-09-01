Michael Flatley and Love Island's Ekin-Su to join Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show

The Late Late Show is back as host Ryan Tubridy returns for his 14th year at the helm with a number of interesting guests set to appear on the chat show on Friday night.

Lord of the Dance star Michael Flatley will be joining Tubridy on the evening to discuss his debut feature film Blackbird which has been written and directed by the dancer.

Flatley, who also stars in the film, will share his excitement ahead of its release and how his mother encouraged him to pursue a career in acting.

Love Island 2022 winner and overall woman of the moment, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will also be live in the Late Late studio on Friday night as she talks about her relationship with partner and co-winner Davide Sanclimenti as well as whether or not we can expect to see her back in the Love Island villa once again.

The Turkish actress and singer also has an interesting story with an Irish connection and once found herself representing Ireland at an international beauty contest.

Also joining Tubridy on Friday night is Pat Spillane who recently called it a day as a Sunday Game analyst after 30 years on our screens. Spillane will share more about the decision and the emotional tribute to his father that captured the hearts of the nation.

The audience and viewers at home will also be treated to music from Tolü Mackay with a very special performance of Mercy Mercy Me including music from The RTÉ Concert Orchestra and as always, there are going to be a few other surprises too/

Speaking ahead of the chat show’s return, Tubridy said he is absolutely delighted to be back in the hot seat this Friday night.

“Friday night promises a great, fun and fascinating array of guests. Where else would you want to be? Put the kettle on, or pour yourself a glass. It's Friday, it's The Late Late Show and we’re open for business!”

The Late Late Show returns on Friday Friday, September 2 at 9:35 pm on RTÉ One.