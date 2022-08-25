Revealed: Dermot Bannon, Tommy Tiernan and Kin among RTÉ’s autumn offerings

RTÉ has revealed its autumn programming schedule, with a particular focus on Irish culture and talent.

The broadcaster has unveiled over 40 hours of new Irish drama including the second series of Kin, the return of Smother, as well as brand-new series North Sea Connection, SisterS, The Dry, and Clean Sweep.

Comedy-drama The Dry, with Roisin Gallagher, Moe Dunford, and Oscar-nominee Ciaran Hinds, focuses on familial values and the lure of returning home. North Sea Connection is a contemporary thriller set within an isolated and traditional rural Irish fishing community in Connemara.

New thriller Clean Sweep sees Charlene McKenna star in the lead role as a housewife married to a Garda detective who kills her former partner in crime when he threatens to expose her dark past.

Dermot Bannon returns with two programmes

Smother is back for a third series set against the stunning vistas of Co Clare, while new series SisterS is a dark comedy-drama about two women who discover they are half-sisters and embark on a road trip across Ireland.

Perennial favourites such as Fair City, Ireland’s Fittest Family, First Dates Ireland, and The Late Late Show return for new seasons too, while Dancing with the Stars will be announcing a new co-presenter soon as Nicky Byrne tours with Westlife.

Hey all,

A little news from me. Sadly I will be stepping away from hosting ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on RTÉ. pic.twitter.com/MOqPJRlWJv — Nicky Byrne (@NickyByrne) August 25, 2022

New writing and acting talent are also to the fore, with series like No Worries if Not showcasing comedy and a new series of Storyland comes to RTÉ television for the first time with four short dramas.

No Worries if Not! brings a host of viral comedy stars including Justine Stafford, Emma Doran, and Michael Fry to RTÉ2. In Réaltaí na Gaeltachta, five well-known Irish people go back to the Gaeltacht to relive bunk beds, curfews and the no Béarla rule.

Factual programmes include The War at Home, showing the experiences and emotions of Ukrainians travelling to Ireland and the Irish response to the crisis. A DIY SOS Ukraine Special features Baz Ashmawy and his team of volunteers who provide temporary housing for families fleeing the war-torn country.

Baz Ashmawy in DIY SOS . Picture: Miki Barlok

Dermot Bannon is back with Room to Improve and he will also travel to Spain and Scotland for Dermot Bannon’s Incredible Homes. Elsewhere Ireland’s First Social Influencer sees Miriam Margolyes and Lynn Ruane enjoy an around Ireland road trip.

The Tommy Tiernan Show will return to our screens and the comic himself will also star in Tommy Tiernan’s Epic West, which takes a contemplative, personal look at the west of Ireland.

A suite of documentaries on revolutionary Ireland includes The Irish Civil War, a three-part documentary series narrated by Brendan Gleeson and written and directed by Ruán Magan, and Two Tribes, presented by Sean O’Rourke, follows the diverging paths taken by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in the post-civil war landscape.

Arthur Gourounlian and Brian Dowling document their surrogacy journey in Brian and Arthur’s Very Modern Family. Saipan-Rebel Without a Ball asks how far the Irish team could have gone had Roy Keane stayed, while Davy’s Toughest Team sees hurling stalwart Davy Fitz put another group of teenagers through the mill.

In sport highlights, the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will be live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player, plus live AIB GAA Club Championship action will be shown throughout the autumn/ The Allianz National Leagues return in the new year, while The Six Nations returns in early February, in partnership with Virgin Media.