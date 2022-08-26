Film Review: Fisherman's Friends sequel is no difficult second album

2019's surprise hit, Fisherman's Friends is back with a sequel; this time, Imelda May joins the cast in her acting debut. The original film, loosely based on a group of singing Cornish fishermen who became a surprise chart hit, follows the titular band as they struggle to release their second album.

The band's founding member, Jago (David Hayman), has passed away, leaving his son, Jim (James Purefoy), in charge. Without his father, Jim is rudderless and spends more time drinking than singing.

Jim's drunken antics have hit the news, causing a headache for the management, who are already concerned that the Fisherman might be a one-hit wonder and are considering ditching them. When the band's oldest member, Leadville (Dave Johns), half-jokingly propositions a female music journalist, the concern levels rise.

If the label releases the new album, the lads must agree to extensive media training, but 10 Cornish dinosaurs don't make it easy for their trainer.

Jim, already annoyed at the world, explodes when the band decides to hire a farmer to replace his father. Fishermen and farmers don't mix. Outraged, Jim drinks his way through a publicity event, causing a media foray.

Enter Irish singer-songwriter Aubrey Flynn (Imelda May), who is hiding out in Cornwall, trying to rebuild her career, which she ruined by too much drinking. After a clash of personalities, Jim and Aubrey develop feelings, but Jim must sort through his grief if he and Aubrey are to stand a chance.

While Jim is working on his issues, the label decides to abandon ship, the Fisherman's Friends are dumped, but they get a reprieve. If they can get a spot at Glastonbury, they might just get the chance to swim and not sink.

Shot on location on the windswept Cornish coast, it is hard not to enjoy the antics of this spirited bunch. There are more cliches than barnacles on a boat and one too many hurdles to overcome, but this charming wee film is well-acted, not least by our own Imelda May.

