Radio Highlights: Sarah Greene talks Bad Sisters on RTÉ Arena; Marty Whelan explores Italy

SATURDAY

Big Kids Quiz

RTÉ Jr, 11.30am

Cassie Delaney brings the quiz for kids from ages six to 12. All you need is a pen, paper, and your ears.

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 2pm

The broadcaster’s landmark documentary series continues with ‘Dancing Nancy’ — a look at the woman who bombed a ballroom as a ‘marketing strategy’ in 1980s Mayo.

Beauty and the Beats

RTÉ Jr, 2pm

Join Shireen Langan for the best in music from films kids love.

SUNDAY

The Country Measure

RTÉ 1, 10am

What makes a county? An ambitious landmark series celebrating the individual identities of the 32 counties of Ireland as they are today, one hundred years on from the formation of the state.

My Passion, My Power

RTÉ 1, 8pm

Nuala Moore, from Dingle in Co Kerry, gave up triathlons and long-distance swimming to become a record-breaking ice swimmer. Having swam in Cape Horn and across the Bering Straits in polar winds, she talks about resilience, the impact of cold water on our bodies and the psychology of extreme sports.

MONDAY

Idir Mise agus Tusa

R na G, 1.30pm

A 1983 interview with Caoimhín Ó Cinnéide, former principal of Scoil Naomh Eirc in Corca Dhuibne, Co Kerry — celebrating its centenary this year — on his retirement from teaching.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Sarah Greene, from Sharon Horgan’s new Apple TV series Bad Sisters, discusses the show on the weeknight arts magazine.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Veronica Coburn and Dylan Coburn Gray speak about their play Absent the Wrong, which will be part of the Dublin Fringe Festival.

Tumble

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

For the next few weeks, the Tumble science podcast will showcase some of their best episodes on the state broadcaster’s kids’ channel.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

In this week’s visit to the RTÉ session archives, Dan Hegarty presents tracks from the Virgin Prunes’ 1980 Fanning Session, Yeah Deadlies from Studio 8 in 2011, and Wasps Vs Noise from 2013.

WEDNESDAY

The Full Score

Lyric FM, 1pm

From a Drogheda Classical Music concert earlier this year at St Peter’s Church of Ireland, Musici Ireland presents a concert of works for four voices and four hands.

THURSDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Arlene Hunt on her novel, While She Sleeps.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty presents highlights of London band Ibibio Sound Machine’s set from the recent BBC 6 Music Festival.

FRIDAY

Marty in the Morning

Lyric FM, 7am

Marty Whelan is live from Florence, Italy, exploring the museums and cultural hotspots, meeting Irish mezzo-soprano Aebh Kelly, and the creative forces behind the city’s Puccini Festival.

Seoda Mhaigh Eo

R na G, 1.30pm

An interview with renowned broadcaster and music collector Ciarán Mac Mathúna.

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

The legacy of Emily Dickinson’s poetry and the music it inspired is explored in a performance by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and special guests.