Westlife in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, FAQs: Stage times, support acts... All you need to know

When and where is this all happening?

Westlife are taking The Wild Dreams Tour to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for two nights and are promising to bring all their classic hits with them.

The first gig takies place on Friday 12 August followed by another night on Saturday 13 August. Gates will open at 6pm both on Friday and Saturday evening with the first act expected to take to the stage at 6:30pm.

At the time of writing, some tickets were still available for both gigs.

Who are the support acts?

While fans will be thrilled to see the Westlife lads back on stage, they are also bringing some great supporting acts too. First up are fellow Irish band, Wild Youth. The Dublin band are a regular feature on the Irish airwaves with well-known hits such as Can’t Move On and Making Me Dance.

Following Wild Youth is British singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé. The Read All About It singer shot to fame following her performance at the London Olympics in 2012 and recently released a new album.

What time will everyone be on stage?

While gates open at 6pm, Wild Youth are kicking things off at 6.30pm and will be followed by Emile Sandé at 7:30pm.

At 8.30pm, Westlife themselves — Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Markus Feehily and Shane Filan —will grace the stage.

So, what hits can we expect from the lads?

According to setlist.fm, Westlife have been covering all the bases with some of the well-known hits, as well as some covers of other popular songs and even a tribute to ABBA.

Starlight, Uptown Girl, When You’re Looking Like That, Fool Again, World of Our Own and Flying Without Wings are all set to be performed on the night.

Westlife on stage at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

What do I need to know about food and drink?

It is important to note that bar facilities in the pitch area will be card only on both nights.

If you are looking to grab a bite on the way to the venue, the nearby Marina Market has plenty of stalls and handy food and drink options. Located on Centre Park Road, it is open until 8pm. Also close by on Monahan Road is the Black Market which will be open until 8pm too.

What about transport?

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is about a 10-minute walk from Ballintemple village. This is a busy area before and after concerts, so drop-offs and collections might be better from slightly further away.

The venue is about a 30-minute walk to Parnell Place bus station and a 40-minute walk to Kent train station.

There will be a designated taxi drop-off area on Victoria Road.

What will the weather be like?

The warm weather is expected to continue into the weekend and it is looking like it may get even hotter with Friday and Saturday expected to reach temperatures of up to 30 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

While the sunshine is welcome, be sure to keep hydrated throughout the day and night if you are heading to the gig. Pack and wear plenty of suncream as well as a hat to cover your head and if you find yourself in need of some shade. Many people in the stands will have shade, but those standing on the pitch will obviously be more exposed. It will stay warm as the night progresses with temperatures expected to remain in the teens.

No glass bottles are allowed in the stadium but there are some drinking water fountains available.

What else should I know?

Organisers say that under 16s must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

And finally — with the nitty-gritty details out of the way — there is plenty for fans to look forward to on the night. As well as great supporting acts and the classic hits, if last weekend's Wembley gig is anything to go off, you can expect an energetic performance, fireworks, plenty of confetti and some coordinated ensembles.