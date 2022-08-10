Question of Taste: Muirgen O'Mahony, Cork singer with Celtic Woman 

Muirgen O'Mahony is singer and musician from Ballincollig, Cork. She is part of the Celtic Woman group, with upcoming gigs including the Gleneagle INEC in Killarney on August 18-20. A former pupil of Gaelcholaiste Choilm, she also studied at Cork School of Music.

“From there my love of performing was really established and I became more and more involved with musical theatre, resulting in me auditioning and completing the MA course at the Royal Academy of Music in London,” says Muirgen. “Cork is such a culturally rich county, particularly where music is concerned.”

Best recent book you've read:

Where The Crawdads Sing. I was actually reading this as we were touring around the US which made it all the more poignant as the book is set in North Carolina in the 1960s. It was very cool to be able to associate what I was reading with some of our surroundings.

Best recent film:

Elvis! This is exactly the kind of movie I love - a biopic with a lot of glitz, glamour and jazz hands!

Best recent show or gig you’ve seen:

I was lucky enough to see Cabaret in the West End with Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne. It was just the most creative and innovative piece of theatre I think I’ve ever seen. And I’m so proud that Jessie Buckley is Irish!

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

CMAT! Another great, new Irish artist. I saw her perform earlier this summer and have had her on repeat since.

First ever piece of music that really moved you:

Realistically, it was probably something musical theatre-related. I went through a phase when I was young of just doing a deep dive on YouTube and listening to obscure musical theatre songs. I would spend hours on the computer! It definitely wasn’t the first ever piece of music that moved me, but I remember being completely transfixed by a lot of stand-alone, contemporary musical theatre songs by people like Pasek & Paul or Jonathan Reid Gealt.

Celtic Woman play at Gleneagle INEC in Killarney on August 18-20.

The best concert you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

U2 in Croke Park in 2005. I was obsessed with U2 from about the age of 10. I actually got my parents into them and they very generously brought me to their ‘How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’ concert. I remember being so small my dad had to put me on his shoulders so I wouldn’t get lost in the crowd. It’s a gig I’ll never forget.

TV viewing:

I most recently finished Stranger Things which I, along with the world and its mother, loved! I also watched Dopesick recently which I really enjoyed.

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?

I’d have Queen on the bill - seeing Freddie Mercury live would be iconic. I think dance music in the outdoors is a special thing so I would probably have someone like Jamie xx on there. Finally, I’d have Kae Tempest. I saw them at a music festival a few years ago and it was one of the most powerful gigs I’ve been to. I love spoken word and think their writing and what they stand for is so important.

Your best celebrity encounter:

I once served David Schwimmer Aero Bubbles when I was working front of house at Matilda in London. I’m a long-standing Friends fan so that was hectic!

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?

We performed in Bethel Woods where Woodstock was held as the penultimate show of the tour, and just being on the grounds and seeing footage from that first festival in the 1960s gave me goosebumps. I think that would be amazing.

In your own life, have you been doing anything in particular in relation to climate change, biodiversity, etc?

Climate change and environmental issues, if I’m honest, are constantly in the back of my mind. I like to think that I am very environmentally conscious however I feel there is always more I can be doing.

I think there are so many issues with the food industry and the mass production of produce. I don’t think being strictly vegan is going to solve this issue as there are so many elements to it but I myself stick to a vegetarian diet, if not always vegan.

I limit my plastic use where possible and have done away with items such as single use razors, plastic bags, plastic bottles, plastic toothbrushes etc. I’ve recently been purchasing natural and ethically made products, be that natural deodorant, make-up and soaps which I think is a small change we could all make quite easily.

I actually love shopping in charity shops and vintage stores and am happy to see that the fashion industry has changed somewhat in that regard over the years.