Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi stage impromptu busking session on Dublin's Grafton Street

A crowd of lucky shoppers on Dublin's Grafton Street were treated to a surprise busking session by singer-songwriters Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi this evening.
Videos shared on social media showed the pair with a guitar and microphone playing a number of tunes, including Horan's hit 'Slow Hands' and Coldplay's 'Yellow'.
They also performed a rendition of the Scottish singer's hit 'Before You Go'.
For their short set, they were joined by musician Jacob Koopman, who regularly busks on the thoroughfare.
🎥| Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi singing "Slow Hands" pic.twitter.com/qOHx7J331U— Niall Horan Daily News (@NiallHDailyNews) August 5, 2022
Earlier this afternoon, the two were photographed in the city centre and at the Guinness Storehouse.
Horan and Capaldi are good friends, Capaldi having supported the former One Direction star on his Nice to Meet Ya world tour.