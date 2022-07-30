Radio Highlights: Ryan Tubridy counts down top tracks by The Beatles

SATURDAY

Reignite

RTÉ 1, 10am

First episode in third series of a show to help listeners find motivation and tips to take an idea, and run with it.

DJ For a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Brother-and-sister duo Katie, five, and Arthur Clarke, three, from Westport, Co Mayo, take the wheels of steel for a set. If your smallie is a would-be selector, email: junior@rte.ie to get involved.

SUNDAY

The Singers Upfront

Lyric FM, 9pm

Donald Helme serves up helpings of music from 12 popular singers for an hour each week — this week, it’s Ella Fitzgerald.

MONDAY

Sam i nDún na nGall 1992

R na G, 11am

Remembering Donegal football’s great year of 1992, when they first won the Sam Maguire, Fr Seán Ó Gallchóir, a man with huge passion and knowledge of the game, talks to Damien Ó Dónaill.

The Top 100 Beatles Songs

RTÉ Gold, 1pm

Veteran RTÉ broadcasters and DJs, including Ryan Tubridy, count down their one hundred favourite songs by The Beatles and the members’ solo projects.

TUESDAY

Blort’s Travels

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Join Blort, an alien from Pluto, as he navigates the various cultures of planet Earth through sound — this week, he visits China.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Archival session action with Dan Hegarty — An Emotional Fish in Fanning Session in 1989; The Brilliant Trees in studio in 1996; and lockdown-era home session tunes from Dublin grungers Havvk.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Elaine Hsieh Chou on her novel Disorientation, which tackles racism, cultural appropriation, assimilation, and the fetishisation of Asian women; composer Finola Merivale and INO director Jo Mangan discuss opera Out of the Ordinary, happening at Kilkenny Arts Festival.

THURSDAY

Binneas Béil

R na G, 3pm

Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha broadcasts live on Thursday and Friday from Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar, presenting live traditional music.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Poet Paula Meehan has produced a new collection of poetry, For the Hungry Ghosts, in response to James Joyce’s Ulysses and her own experiences — she discusses a Kilkenny Arts Festival performance of her work with musician David Power.

Ceol a’Ghleanna

R na G, 7pm

It’s Gleann Cholm Cille Fiddle Week in Donegal, and Ciarán Ó Maonaigh serves up the best of the instrument in the Irish musical tradition.

The Science of Sense

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

This week, presenters Hazel Bermingham and Marco Acosta investigate our sense of sight, with Trinity College Dublin professor of genetics Aoife McLysaght.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Inspired by Iceland’s unique landscapes, Damon Albarn brought us his second solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows in 2021. Dan Hegarty presents a performance Albarn recorded live at LH3 studios.

FRIDAY

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

Irish pianist Barry Douglas joins the Ulster Orchestra to perform Beethoven’s epic Piano Concerto No 5 at Belfast’s Ulster Hall.