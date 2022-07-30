Radio Highlights: Ryan Tubridy counts down top tracks by The Beatles

First episode in third series of a show to help listeners find motivation and tips to take an idea, and run with it.
Brother-and-sister duo Katie, five, and Arthur Clarke, three, from Westport, Co Mayo, take the wheels of steel for a set. If your smallie is a would-be selector, email: junior@rte.ie to get involved.
Donald Helme serves up helpings of music from 12 popular singers for an hour each week — this week, it’s Ella Fitzgerald.
Remembering Donegal football’s great year of 1992, when they first won the Sam Maguire, Fr Seán Ó Gallchóir, a man with huge passion and knowledge of the game, talks to Damien Ó Dónaill.
Veteran RTÉ broadcasters and DJs, including Ryan Tubridy, count down their one hundred favourite songs by The Beatles and the members’ solo projects.
Join Blort, an alien from Pluto, as he navigates the various cultures of planet Earth through sound — this week, he visits China.
Archival session action with Dan Hegarty — An Emotional Fish in Fanning Session in 1989; The Brilliant Trees in studio in 1996; and lockdown-era home session tunes from Dublin grungers Havvk.
Elaine Hsieh Chou on her novel, which tackles racism, cultural appropriation, assimilation, and the fetishisation of Asian women; composer Finola Merivale and INO director Jo Mangan discuss opera , happening at Kilkenny Arts Festival.
Binneas Béil
Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha broadcasts live on Thursday and Friday from Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar, presenting live traditional music.
Poet Paula Meehan has produced a new collection of poetry,, in response to James Joyce’s and her own experiences — she discusses a Kilkenny Arts Festival performance of her work with musician David Power.
It’s Gleann Cholm Cille Fiddle Week in Donegal, and Ciarán Ó Maonaigh serves up the best of the instrument in the Irish musical tradition.
This week, presenters Hazel Bermingham and Marco Acosta investigate our sense of sight, with Trinity College Dublin professor of genetics Aoife McLysaght.
Inspired by Iceland’s unique landscapes, Damon Albarn brought us his second solo album in 2021. Dan Hegarty presents a performance Albarn recorded live at LH3 studios.
Irish pianist Barry Douglas joins the Ulster Orchestra to perform Beethoven’s epicat Belfast’s Ulster Hall.