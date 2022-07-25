Arts lovers around Cork to get their say in local cultural strategy

After a series of new local arts festivals and initiatives have kicked off in recent years around the county, Cork County Council is inviting people to share their views, ideas and suggestions about culture and creativity in a series of public meetings to be held online and across the county during August.
The meetings seek to gather views and suggestions as part of the upcoming Cork County Culture and Creativity Strategy 2023 - 2027, aiming to "broaden access to and participation in cultural and creative activities in County Cork", and drawing a road map for how culture and creativity "can be used as a catalyst for collaboration and innovation in achieving community wellbeing, social cohesion and economic development over the next five years", according to a statement this morning. The strategy itself is part of the Creative Ireland Programme.
Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, says: "We are delighted to welcome the views and suggestions from people on what culture and creativity means for them and their families in their local area and communities. The past few years have highlighted how much our culture and the ability to creatively express oneself means to us."
People can share their ideas at the public meetings in Bandon, Mallow and at County Hall, at the online meeting or in writing online.
The deadline for written submissions is midnight on August 21, 2022, with the strategy finalised at the end of this year.
- Mallow Library, August 10, 7pm – 8pm
- Bandon Library, August 11, 7pm – 8pm
- Cork County Council Chamber, County Hall, Carrigrohane Road, Cork City, August 16, 6.30pm – 8pm.
- Online meeting, August 17, 7pm – 8pm - arts@corkcoco.ie or 021 4285995 for access
Written submissions may also be made on the Council’s Customer Service Portal: www.yourcouncil.ie