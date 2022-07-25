Arts lovers around Cork to get their say in local cultural strategy

After a series of new local arts festivals and initiatives have kicked off in recent years around the county, Cork County Council is inviting people to share their views, ideas and suggestions about culture and creativity in a series of public meetings to be held online and across the county during August.

The meetings seek to gather views and suggestions as part of the upcoming Cork County Culture and Creativity Strategy 2023 - 2027, aiming to "broaden access to and participation in cultural and creative activities in County Cork", and drawing a road map for how culture and creativity "can be used as a catalyst for collaboration and innovation in achieving community wellbeing, social cohesion and economic development over the next five years", according to a statement this morning. The strategy itself is part of the Creative Ireland Programme.