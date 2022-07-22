Film review: The Gray Man works as a high-intensity thriller, but he's no Bond

There are times when it feels like the entire two-hour run-time is one long, relentless shoot-out
Film review: The Gray Man works as a high-intensity thriller, but he's no Bond

Ryan Gosling stars as Six. Picture: Paul Abell/Netflix

Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 15:00
Declan Burke

★★★★☆

Sprung from prison to be trained as a CIA hitman, Ryan Gosling is Six, aka The Gray Man (15A). Lethal, charming and handsome, he’s an American James Bond.

He’s called Six, he says, because Seven was already taken — but things start to go wrong when Six assassinates his latest target only to realise that he’s just killed a fellow CIA operative. 

Why would CIA chief Carmichael (Regé-Jean Page) order a hit on one of his own men? And why has Carmichael engaged the services of ‘independent contractor’ Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) to hunt down Six and take him out? 

Adapted from Mark Greaney’s novel and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, The Gray Man is a blend of Bond and Bourne that isn’t quite as slick as the former or as kinetically charged as the latter, but still works as a high-intensity thriller.

Regé-Jean Page as Carmichael
Regé-Jean Page as Carmichael

There are plenty of spectacular action sequences — indeed, there are times when it feels like the entire two-hour run-time is one long, relentless shoot-out — but Gosling is a very likeable presence in the lead role, and especially when drawling his disarmingly laconic one-liners. He gets good support from Billy Bob Thornton as his former handler Fitzroy and also from young Julia Butters, playing Fitzroy’s imperilled niece Claire, with Chris Evans — obviously relishing the chance to play a bad guy — chewing up the scenery as the psychopathic killer Hansen

(Netflix)

Read More

Ryan Gosling says The Gray Man gave him a taste of being in a Marvel film

More in this section

Film review: Daisy Edgar-Jones delivers compelling performance in Where the Crawdads Sing Film review: Daisy Edgar-Jones delivers compelling performance in Where the Crawdads Sing
Mo Laethanta Saoire: 2020 was the year Ireland was discovered by the Irish Mo Laethanta Saoire: 2020 was the year Ireland was discovered by the Irish
We Love Green Festival : Day 2 In Paris Album review: 2000 by Joey Bada$$ is a fantastic summer record
#Unwindfilm reviewThe Gray ManPerson: Ryan GoslingPerson: Regé-Jean PagePerson: Chris EvansOrganisation: Netflix
<p>Season Three of Bridgerton will focus on Colin and Penelope’s Story</p>

Bridgerton begins filming long-awaited 'Polin' season, focusing on Nicola Coughlan's character

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices